Nadhim Zahawi scrutinised over reports care homes jabs 'aren't happening'

11 January 2021, 11:44 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 12:51

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Nadhim Zahawi has been scrutinised by LBC’s Nick Ferrari amid claims vaccinations in care homes are “just not happening”.

Nick cited a report in the Daily Mail which said 17 out of 28 care home providers contacted by the paper had still not had a single resident vaccinated.

Vaccine Deployment Minister Mr Zahawi defended the Government’s record in getting the vaccine into care homes, insisting they are the “number one priority”.

READ MORE: Nadhim Zahawi tells LBC the Government 'doesn't want to introduce tougher lockdown measures'

READ MORE: Mass vaccination sites to open across England as jab programme ramps up

He said: “All care home residents and care home staff will be vaccinated by latest mid-February."

Care homes were devastated during the first wave of coronavirus and cases in the setting have dramatically increased in recent weeks.

Figures from Public Health England show outbreaks more than doubled during the New Year period, with 503 reports in the week of January 3, up from 304 the week before and 236 the week before that.

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19.

However, since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in the UK in early December, the Government has been slow to roll out the jab in care homes.

It needs to be stored at –70C, making it difficult to distribute, however the Oxford/Astrazeneca one can be stored in a normal fridge.

Mr Zahawi said since the Oxford vaccine is “much easier to deploy” and has also now been approved for use, the vaccination programme in care homes can be accelerated. 

But he added it was only approved last week so some care homes have still not yet been reached.

Mr Zahawi said the Government is now “moving rapidly” to get care home residents and workers vaccinated.

He said: “We’ve only just got the Astrazeneca vaccine approval, we started last week... already some areas have vaccinated all their care homes, other areas haven’t started yet so depending where you are in the country that will change rapidly.

He added: “That is the absolute focus of the NHS because it’s the number one priory, of the four cohorts that is the number one priority.”

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis leads a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St Peter’s Basilica (Remo Casilli/AP)

Pope Francis expands role of women in Mass but keeps priesthood off limits
William Burns (Saurabh Das/AP)

Joe Biden names veteran diplomat as new director of CIA

Pro-king supporters are stopped by riot police as they march demanding reinstating the monarchy that was abolished more than a decade ago in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Riot police clash with protesters calling for return of Nepal’s monarchy
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Records reveal fervent Trump supporters fuelled US Capitol takeover
A plough clears snow in central Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Record snowfall hampers Spain’s efforts to distribute vaccine
Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, looks up near a slide showing a photo of Uighur infants during a press conference (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Anger as China says it is freeing Uighur women from being ‘baby-making machines’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts
LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk
Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears

Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears
Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis
Young, healthy people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests

Young people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests
David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London