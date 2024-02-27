World leaders reject Macron’s plan to send Nato troops to Ukraine in bid to stop 'Russia winning the war'

27 February 2024, 23:55 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 00:00

World leaders have rejected Macron's idea.
World leaders have rejected Macron's idea. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Several Nato countries have ruled out the French President’s suggestion of sending troops from the alliance to Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmanuel Macron said there was “no consensus” on sending Western soldiers to Ukraine, as he claimed several EU and Nato countries were considering sending troops to the battlefield on Monday.

But Nato allies have been quick to rule out the idea, as they warned such a proposal would be a “major escalation” in the war.

The UK, Germany, Poland and the US were among some of the nations to rebuff the idea as they confirmed they would not be deploying troops to the region.

The French President suggested the idea in a bid to galvanise support for Ukraine as Kyiv continues to urgently appeal for more weapons.

Speaking on Monday evening, Mr Macron said: “We will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war.

"We should not exclude that there might be a need for security that then justifies some elements of deployment.

"But I've told you very clearly what France maintains as its position, which is a strategic ambiguity that I stand by."

While France’s foreign minister, Stéphane Séjourné, said in parliament on Tuesday that troops could be sent to the region on training missions or to build weapons without breaching a “belligerence threshold”.

Read more: Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join Nato as the military alliance expands in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine

Read more: 'We will be there to the end': Shapps vows UK will back Ukraine until war is over, as Britain gives £245m military aid

Macron's idea was rebuffed by Nato allies.
Macron's idea was rebuffed by Nato allies. Picture: Alamy

Mr Séjourné said: “We must consider new actions to support Ukraine. These must meet very specific needs, and I’m thinking in particular of mine clearance, cyber, and the production of weapons on the spot, on Ukrainian territory.

“Some of these actions may require a presence on Ukrainian territory, without crossing the threshold of belligerence. Nothing can be ruled out."

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Tuesday that the UK has no plans for a large-scale military deployment to Ukraine.

While a statement from the White House said Joe Biden believes the “path to victory” in Ukraine is providing military aid to the region “so Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves.

“President Biden has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that any deployment would “inevitably” result in an all-out war between Russia and Nato.

He said: "In that case, we would need to talk not about the probability, but about the inevitability [of direct conflict].”

British defence sources said that adopting a move like the one suggested by Mr Macron would reflect a “major escalation’ with Russia, The Telegraph reports.

It comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year.
It comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year. Picture: Alamy

Lithuania is the only nation that has come out in support of France’s idea, as it confirmed it was in discussions to send over troops to train Ukrainian personnel.

An Elysée Palace source said of France’s suggestion: “The aim is to send a strong strategic message to the Russians to say: ‘Don’t do anything stupid.’”

It comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year with no signs of it ending anytime soon.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps vowed that Britain will support Ukraine "to the end" of its war with Russia, as the government announced a further £250 million in military support over the weekend.

Mr Shapps denied that Britain was also wavering in its support of Ukraine, whose citizens he described as "incredibly brave". But he added that they are “urgently in need of more munitions, and that’s why we’re stepping up today."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Cleverly announced the £31m package.

Home Office unveils £31m security package as Cleverly vows to 'protect MPs from intimidation'

The pair speak about their relationship in the new doc.

Jennifer Lopez reveals reason she and husband Ben Affleck rekindled romance after years apart

Some of the renovation requests on his £7m home have been rejected.

Gordon Ramsay faces renovation setback on £7m home as council rejects chef's bid for new security gates

Salvatore Mancuso

Warlord Mancuso is extradited back to Colombia after serving sentence in US

Jam Master Jay

Godson and friend convicted in murder of Run-DMC rapper Jam Master Jay

Two men have been convicted over the murder of Jam Master Jay.

Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay's godson and childhood friend both found guilty of his murder

Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro under investigation for allegedly harassing a humpback whale

A lawyer who represented 'murdered' Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been arrested in Moscow, Russian news has reported

Navalny's lawyer 'arrested in Moscow' after helping Russian opposition leader's mother obtain body from authorities

Former Tory MP Scott Benton has been suspended from the Commons.

Former Tory MP suspended from Commons over role in lobbying sting as Rishi Sunak faces fresh by-election headache

PlayStation is closing its London studio and axing 900 jobs (file image)

PlayStation to axe 900 jobs and close London studio to 'future ready' itself

Zelensky and Mohammed bin Salman

Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince to discuss peace deal and return of POWs

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

Royal family mourns as Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston dies aged 45

Mr Scully apologised for his comments.

'I'm sorry I chose those words': Tory MP Paul Scully apologises after claiming there were 'no-go areas' in some cities

Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa

Fundraiser launched to return home British father found dead on boat four weeks into 3,000-mile Atlantic ocean row

A remote track near Pitilie

Murder probe launched after former groundsman shot dead while walking his dog on Scottish estate

David Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling escaped jail despite accidents at their trampoline park

Trampoline park bosses fined after 270 injuries in just two months including 11 broken backs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Henry Staunton (left) was fired as chair of the Post Office last month. He has since engaged in a public row with Business Secretary Kemi Bedenoch (right)

'I am the subject of a smear campaign': Sacked Post Office boss hits out at Kemi Badenoch following public row over exit
Union members protesting in Lagos

Government workers strike over Nigeria’s soaring inflation and economic woes

Prince Andrew led the royals into a memorial service after Prince William was forced to pull out

Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out
Crowds gathered to look for the money-filled briefcase, which was buried to create publicity for a concert.

'Treasure hunters' spark outrage by digging up protected sand dune to find buried money after influencers promote event
Global is launching a new sports podcast The Sports Agents

Behind the scenes of sport: First trailer for Global's new podcast The Sports Agents

Eco-protesters stormed five offices across London

Eco-zealots storm London's Walkie Talkie building as they march through City over insurance for oil projects
Actors from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event left 'humiliated' as children dressed as Oompa Loompas are reduced to tears

Actors from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event 'humiliated' as children in Oompa Loompa costumes burst into tears
M&S introduced a new line of Christmas gin products in 2020, with Aldi launching its product line the following year.

Aldi loses court appeal in 'strikingly similar' festive gin bottle row with M&S

The BBC has apologised to the young person at the centre of the scandal

BBC apologises to family of young person at centre of Huw Edwards scandal

Nicola Bulley 'experts' have joined the search for the toddler

Nicola Bulley 'experts' begin search for missing boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, in River Soar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla led the royals at the memorial for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William had to pull out.

Camilla leads the royals after Prince William pulls out of memorial for his godfather due to 'personal matter'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking to King Constantine of Greece in a 2012 photo

Prince William pulls out of Windsor castle memorial event ‘due to a personal matter’

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit