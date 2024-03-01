'Russia without Putin': Defiant chant sung by crowd of thousands as Alexei Navalny's funeral held in Moscow

Navalny was buried on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Thousands of well-wishers gathered outside the funeral for Alexei Navalny in Moscow, as many sang the defiant chant of "Russia without Putin".

Navalny, the arch enemy of Vladimir Putin, died in prison last month with question marks still lingering over how he died.

Many have blamed the Russian president for his death, either directly or indirectly.

Navalny was buried at a church in the Russian capital, with the crowd cheering his name and singing anti-Kremlin chants. Many people have been arrested for these slogans in the past, so this was a bold statement.

The crowd, said to be a kilometre long, was heavily policed, with snipers positioned on rooftops and riot police deployed near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, in Moscow’s Maryino district, amid fears of protests.

Funeral service for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quench My Sorrows” in Maryino. Picture: Alamy

Police, right, observe as people walk towards the Borisovskoye Cemetery for the funeral ceremony of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Picture: Alamy

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya pays her last respects next to the coffin. Picture: Alamy

Mr Navalny's tearful parents were seen at the parents, although his wife Yulia was unable to attend amid safety fears.

After the funeral service, Navalny was buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery. In a surreal moment, music from Terminator 2 - his favourite film - was played as he was lowered into the ground.

Pallbearers carried the coffin of the Russian opposition leader into the church. Picture: Alamy

Yulia thanked him for "26 years of absolute happiness" in a message on social media.

"I don't know how to live without you, but I will try to do it so you - up there - would be happy and proud of me.

"We will definitely meet one day," she added.

Navalny's brother Oleg, who was also unable to attend as he is wanted by Russian authorities for supporting the Kremlin critic, said: "Sleep easy bro and don't worry about a thing," in a message.

A woman holds a portrait of Alexei Navalny, left, and his wife Yulia, signed 'Eternal love has no death'. Picture: Alamy

Mourners had gathered at the church hours before the coffin’s arrival, facing the risk of arrest amid a tight security operation.

He will be buried late rat the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted online this morning:"Putin tried to silence Alexei Navalny. But the world was watching.

"On the day of his funeral, we remember his spirit of defiance in the face of brutality from the Russian regime, and his courage in standing up to corruption. We must continue to hold Russia to account."

It follows a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.

His supporters say several churches in Moscow refused to hold the service before Navalny's team got permission from one in the capital's Maryino district, where he once lived before his 2020 poisoning, treatment in Germany and subsequent arrest on his return to Russia.

Riot police and snipers were deployed amid fears of protests. Picture: Alamy

The Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, which agreed to hold the service, did not mention it on its social media page.

Authorities lined the road from from a nearby subway station to the church with crowd-control barriers, and riot police deployed in big numbers early Friday.

Police also showed up in force to the cemetery.

Thousands of mourners turned up to witness the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, spent eight days trying to get authorities to release the body following his February 16 death at Penal Colony No 3 in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometres (1,200 miles) north-east of Moscow.

Authorities originally said they could not turn over the body because they needed to conduct post-mortem tests. Ms Navalnaya, 69, made a video appeal to President Vladimir Putin to release the body so she could bury her son with dignity.

Once it was released, at least one funeral director said he had been "forbidden" to work with Navalny's supporters, the spokeswoman for Navalny's team, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media. They also were unable to find a hearse for the funeral.

There was a heightened police presence and a comms blackout during the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

"Unknown people are calling up people and threatening them not to take Alexei's body anywhere," Ms Yarmysh said on Thursday.

Russian authorities still have not announced the cause of death for Navalny, 47, who crusaded against official corruption and organised large protests as Mr Putin's fiercest political foe. Many Western leaders blamed the death on the Russian leader, which the Kremlin angrily rejected.

It was not immediately clear who among Navalny's family or allies would attend the funeral, with many of his associates in exile abroad due to fear of prosecution in Russia.

Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices were designated as "extremist organisations" by the Russian government in 2021.

The politician's team said the funeral would be streamed live on Navalny's YouTube channel.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin of trying to block a public funeral.

"We don't want any special treatment - just to give people the opportunity to say farewell to Alexei in a normal way," Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In a speech to European politicians on Wednesday in Strasbourg, France, she also expressed fears that police might interfere with the gathering or would "arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband".

Moscow authorities refused permission for a separate memorial event for Navalny and late opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on Friday, citing Covid-19 restrictions, politician Yekaterina Duntsova said on Thursday. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister, was shot to death as he walked on a bridge adjacent to the Kremlin on the night of February 27, 2015.

Ms Yarmysh also urged Navalny's supporters around the world to lay flowers in his honour on Friday.

"Everyone who knew Alexei says what a cheerful, courageous and honest person he was," Ms Yarmysh said on Thursday.

"But the greater truth is that even if you never met Alexei, you knew what he was like, too. You shared his investigations, you went to rallies with him, you read his posts from prison. His example showed many people what to do when even when things were scary and difficult."

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that his funeral had initially been planned for Thursday - the day of Mr Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address - but no venue agreed to hold it then.

In an interview with the independent Russian news site Meduza, Mr Zhdanov said authorities had pressured Navalny's relatives to "have a quiet family funeral".