Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'anxiously waiting with bags packed', MP says

16 March 2022, 09:27 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 09:33

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "waiting at home (in Iran), anxiously, for a knock on the door, with her bags packed after her passport was returned by Iranian authorities.

Tulip Siddiq said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is "waiting at home (in Iran), anxiously, for a knock on the door, with her bags packed".

The Labour MP told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I've been speaking to her husband regularly, Richard Ratcliffe, who, as you know, has been fighting a relentless campaign on her behalf. And he said to me that past prisoners from Evin prison in Tehran have gone to a third country, usually maybe to Oman, or to another country, where a prisoner is handed over and then made their way over to whichever the country of origin is, whether it's Britain or Australia or America.

"So, I think he is anticipating his wife will probably be handed over to another country and then will eventually make her way to the UK. What I can't tell you is whether it's going to be tomorrow or the end of the week, or who knows?"

Boris Johnson said talks with Iran over releasing Zaghari-Ratcliffe were "moving forward" but that he could not say more as "negotiations continue to be underway"

Asked by broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi whether a UK negotiating team was currently in Tehran, the Prime Minister said: "It is true and it has been for a long time that we're negotiating for the release of our dual nationals in Tehran.

"There are some very sad cases, including Nazanin.

"I really don't think I should say much more, I'm sorry, although things are moving forward.

"I shouldn't really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be underway and we're going right up to the wire."

On Tuesday, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer said he was hopeful there would be good news as London and Tehran engaged in talks about a long-standing £400m debt, which her husband Richard believes is the real reason she was detained.

The aid worker was detained in Iran in April 2016 after taking her young daughter to visit family.

In September that same year she was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of "plotting to topple the Iranian government".

She spent four years in jail and one under house arrest.

Her sentence ended in 2021 but she was then found guilty of propaganda activities against the government.

She has always denied the charges, and her British husband said she was actually imprisoned as "leverage" because of the UK's debt to Iran.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Star Hobson's great grandfather believes her killer is "absolutely evil".

'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

Lord Richard Harrington, the newly appointed Refugees Minister, pledged to make the system simpler.

Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

A week near the front line of the Ukraine conflict.

LBC's heartbreaking week on the frontline of the worst refugee crisis in a generation

The Ukrainian MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her passport back, fuelling hopes she could be freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe negotiations with Iran 'going right up to the wire', says Boris

Mr Zelenskyy has accepted that Ukraine will be unable to join Nato.

Zelenskyy concedes Ukraine will never join Nato as peace talks become 'more realistic'

The Government has been accused of wasting taxpayers' money on a "festival of Brexit"

Govt accused of wasting £120m of taxpayers' money on 'Festival of Brexit'

Boris Johnson arrives at Abu Dhabi airport for his visit to the United Arab Emirates

'One hostile regime to another': Fury as PM turns to brutal Saudi regime for gas and oil

A black schoolgirl was strip searched by police while on her period

Met cops sorry after black school girl 'traumatised' in 'racially motivated' strip search

HSBC will close 69 branches later this year

HSBC to shut 69 UK branches - find out if yours will be affected

Jeremy Clarkson has called the plans "utter, utter madness"

Oxfordshire council bans meat and adopts vegan-only menu at meetings

Jacob Rees-Mogg talked jeans with Andrew Marr

Jacob Rees-Mogg relaxes in a suit!: Minister admits he doesn't own jeans or a t-shirt

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Home Office failed to put a proper plan in place for Ukraine refugees

Yvette Cooper: Home Office had a 'departmental failure' over Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the Prime Minister's decision to visit Saudi Arabia

'Saudi oil will boost living standards': Rees-Mogg defends PM's controversial visit

Andrew Marr addressed the taking of hostages at a hospital in Mariupol

Hospital siege could be 'SS tactics' on another day of horror and hope in Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon has said facemasks laws will remain in place for another fortnight.

Face mask rules in Scotland to stay in force until April

Latest News

See more Latest News

A firefighter walks past a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv

Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defences amid diplomacy

Donna Craig-Brown with 'Doug'

When is a potato not a potato? New Zealand couple’s world record dream mashed
Two tigers at the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa

Tigers rescued from Argentina get new home in South Africa

People gather at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's Defence Ministry complex in Sanaa

UN seeks £3.3 billion in appeal for war-ravaged Yemen

Photos of murdered journalists on the gates of Mexico's Attorney General's office

Journalist killed in Mexico is eighth so far this year

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky sees room for compromise as 20,000 escape Mariupol

New Zealand Ukraine War

New Zealand to ‘welcome the world back’ as tourism restarts

Koreas Tensions Yoon’s Choices

Seoul says North Korean projectile launch ends in failure

Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac: Wales have grown throughout the Six Nations

Russia Ukraine War

Three EU premiers visit Kyiv as Russia steps up bombardment of capital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'
Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police