Nearly 28,000 Covid infections every day in the first week of October

16 October 2020, 17:17

New ONS data has been released
New ONS data has been released. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Almost 28,000 people per day were infected with Covid in the first week of October, new figures from the ONS have shown.

According to new data, between October 2 and 8 there were an average of 27,900 new cases per day of Covid-19 across England.

This is up from an estimated 17,200 new cases per day for the period from September 25 to October 1.

Follow our live blog HERE

The numbers don’t include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings, but instead focus on infections in private households.

This equates to around 5.11 new infections per 10,000 people per day.

It means that in England between October 2 and 8, 336,500 had Covid at any one time, the equivalent of around 0.62% of the population.

The ONS said the rate of new infections has continued to increase in recent weeks.

The figures represent a jump from 224,400 people, or 0.41% of the population in England, who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the previous week of September 25 to October 1.

By comparison in Wales, an estimated 7,900 people in private households had Covid-19 between October 2 and 8 - the equivalent of 0.26% of the population.

This is up from an estimated 6,100 people for the period September 25 to October 1, or 0.20% of the population.

Read more: Manchester stands firm against Tier 3 as Lancashire heads into tougher Covid rules

Read more: Wales could face 'short, sharp fire-breaker' lockdown within days

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 0.41% of people in private households had Covid-19 in the two weeks from September 25 to October 8, or around one in 250 people.

However because the infection survey has only been running in Northern Ireland for a short period, the ONS said it is too early to comment on any trend on the proportion of population testing positive for Covid-19.

Scotland is not covered by the ONS survey.

ONS data also showed that there continues to be clear evidence of variation in Covid-19 infection rates across the regions of England.

The highest rates are in north-west England, Yorkshire & the Humber, and north-east England, which have all seen "steep increases" in recent weeks, all of which have prevalence rates above 1%.

The lowest rates are in south-west England, eastern England and south-east England.

Read more: Police to step up action as London goes into 'tier two' at midnight

Read more: No10 'can force Manchester into Tier 3 restrictions, Raab warns

The ONS also said the highest rates in England continue to be among older teenagers and young adults (from school year 12 through to age 24), and secondary school-aged children (school years seven to 11).

It added there are now also more signs of growth in the age groups covering 25 to 69-year-olds.

"Smaller increases are also apparent across all of the other age groups, apart from individuals aged 70 years and over," said the researchers.

Ruth Studley, head of analysis for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: "Our latest data shows infections continue to rise, with more than a third of a million people estimated to be infected – the highest levels we have seen since the survey began in May.

"Like previous weeks, infections continue to be highest in the north of England and among older teenagers and young adults."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Melania Trump visit to Clapton

First lady lashes out at reports about friend who released ‘tell-all’ book
Paris – City Views

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris
A man has been decapitated in Paris and a suspect has been shot dead by police, according to reports.

Man 'decapitated in Paris' with suspect shot dead by police

Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta (Marcus Yam/AP)

Man arrested over shooting death of film actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd
A Yemeni prisoner, centre, performs a traditional dance during his arrival after being released by the Saudi-led coalition (Hani Mohammed/AP)

Yemen’s warring parties complete major prisoner swap

A Russian long range Blackjack bomber (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Vladimir Putin offers to extend US nuclear deal for one more year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement
'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'
James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement

James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement
"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien

"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien
"I'm not sure people would accept Government-imposed lockdown": Rochdale council leader

"I'm not sure people would accept Government-imposed lockdown": Rochdale council leader
'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call

'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London