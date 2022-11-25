Neighbour appears in court charged with murder of mum and two sisters in flat fire

Neighbour Jamie Barrow appeared in court charged with the murders of mum and two children. Picture: Police/Social media

By Stephen Rigley

A neighbour appeared in court charged with murdering a mum and her two children in a house fire.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, Naeemah, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died in the blaze at the first-floor flat in Nottingham on Sunday.

Jamie Barrow, who lives on the same street as the family, has been charged with three counts of murder.

The 31-year-old appeared from custody at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Barrow, wearing a grey sweatshirt top and jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Jamie Barrow who is charged with the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her two young children, Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three. Picture: social media

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her two young children, Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three. who died in a blaze in their Nottingham home. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

The family's home was devastated by fire. Picture: Alamy

Fatoumatta's husband Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, had raced back from America after the fire tore through the family home.

His children were rushed to hospital but sadly couldn't be saved and were declared dead shortly after.

Fatoumatta was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning.

Paying tribute, the dad said: "It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.