Netflix actor found dead after brutal machete attack

23-year-old Kevin Andres Muñoz Tovar (left) was an up-and-coming Colombian actor. Picture: Instagram @caliescalioficial

By Ana Truesdale

Colombian actor Kevin Andrés Muñoz Tovar was found dead with his hands and feet tied and multiple machete wounds all over his body.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up-and-coming Colombian actor Kevin Andrés Muñoz Tovar was found dead in Tuluá, Colombia.

His hands and feet were tied together and he had multiple machete wounds all over his body, according to local media reports.

Colombian police suspect the 23-year-old actor's death was the result of a violent armed robbery.

A 19-year-old has been arrested as a murder suspect in connection to the attack.

Head of local police Nicolás Suárez spoke to Noticias RCN: "The Valle Police Department reports that, thanks to the timely information provided by citizens, the capture of a 19-year-old man was achieved, who has allegedly participated in the homicide of Kevin Andres Muñoz Tovar, a renowned actor from a Colombian film.

"The subjects who caused the injuries then fled the scene, but thanks to information from the community, one of them was captured."

Mr Muñoz Tovar starred in the 2020 Netflix movie Lavaperros (known as Dogwashers internationally) which was directed by Colombian director Carlos Moreno.

He also played a small role in Echo 3, an Apple TV+ thriller which stars Luke Evans, Jessie Collins, and Michiel Huisman.