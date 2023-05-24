Netflix begins crackdown on UK households sharing passwords as customers made to pay £60 a year for extra member

Netflix customers must pay £4.99 to allow other users to share accounts under new rules. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Netflix has started its long-awaited crackdown on households sharing passwords in the UK, with customers made to pay £4.99 every month for an extra member. Here's everything you need to know about the rules and charges.

Streaming giant Netflix has said their latest move to crackdown on shared accounts is intended to boost its subscribers, though it has seen a fall in some countries where the scheme has already been trialled.

According to Kantar, Spain lost around one million subscribers in the first three months of the year when it started charging customers an additional 5.99 euros (£5.27) for an extra member.

The new rules and charges also applies to customers in Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, Mexico and Singapore.

The company said: "Longer term, paid sharing will ensure a bigger revenue base from which we can grow as we improve our service".

According to Netflix's figures, its paid membership base in Canada has grown since the changes were introduced in February.

It follows estimated by the streaming giant than around 100 million households share passwords, which is not officially permitted.

Customers will have to pay £4.99 for an extra Netflix account now. Picture: Alamy

How will Netflix stop password sharing? What are the new rules?

Prices vary depending on the country where the change is implemented. In the UK, customers will be charged £4.99 more a month - or £60 a year - for an additional account.

UK telecoms groups that use Netflix as part of TV bundles, including BT and Virgin Media, have also been spoken to regarding the crackdown.

The crackdown will work by encouraging users to set their primary location, meaning anyone who lives in the same house can use their account.

But if the account is used outside that primary location, Netflix will get in touch with the account holder.

The streaming service's website reads: "A Netflix account is for use by one household.

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."

Streaming giant Netflix has begun cracking down on password sharing. Picture: Alamy

If you want to add an additional member, you can transfer a profile. Then, anyone on your account can transfer a profile to a new membership they pay for.

You can also buy an extra member for £4.99.

Netflix has urged users to sign out of devices that shouldn't have access and asked users to change their password if necessary.