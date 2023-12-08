Network Rail chief admits 'service has gone backwards' after 'painful experience' being stuck on west London train

8 December 2023, 19:57

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line for nearly five hours yesterday
Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line for nearly five hours yesterday. Picture: Twitter/Linkedin/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The head of Network Rail, who was among thousands of passengers stuck on stranded west London trains on Thursday night, has admitted that "customer service has gone backwards" after the "hugely disruptive incident".

Passengers including James Blunt and Rachel Riley were left in the dark for four hours as Elizabeth Line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services going to and from the west London station were disrupted.

The problem stemmed from damage to the electrical cables above the lines in Ladbroke Grove. There was already a reduced service operating between 7am and 7pm due to a strike.

Two people were injured and one person was said to have been sexually assaulted during the blackout.

Passengers were eventually sent home in taxis after being evacuated from the trains. But one eyewitness told LBC that disabled people were "appallingly" looked after.

Network Rail boss Andrew Haines, who was on a Great Western Railway train, admitted that the "hugely disruptive incident" was "not one of our finest moments", adding that "as an industry, we let down thousands of passengers."

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: "For once I had the pain of experiencing it at first hand, both as a customer and as a colleague looking to support others in a testing circumstance.

"It wasn't pleasant and I had the benefit of being with a great crew on a train with auxiliary power."

Network Rail is a state-owned company that owns and operates the UK's rail infrastructure, but not the trains themselves.

Mr Haines said that "the vast majority of customers were utterly brilliant", despite the few incidents of criminality. He said that they were"calm, patient, even supportive. Amazing!"

He also said that he "witnessed first-hand some outstanding colleagues from across the railway family busting a gut to do the right thing.

The rail boss added that "it was a privilege and humbling to work alongside them".

But he said that "we failed as a system", adding that "too many individual actors seeing risk from their own perspective meant it was harder than it should have been to get things done whilst maintaining safety.

"Multiple self-evacuations, because of the pace at which we were able to move or even access trains, cannot be regarded as good safety practice."

File photo of Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines
File photo of Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines. Picture: Alamy

Mr Haines also said: "Lastly, we have gone backwards on customer service. Tools to look after passengers that I would have used as a station manager in 1987 - before I'd even seen a mobile phone - were not available and we were hardly great at it then.

"We can do better than we did last night when we take customers legitimate concerns seriously. None of us would have wanted our friends or family to have had to go through it.

"By coincidence, my son was on the same train as me along with 981 other people and provided ample feedback via our family WhatsApp group."

He shared his "heartfelt apologies to anyone caught up in last night's problems."

Mr Haines added: "I intend to use my own painful experience in committing to improve how we deliver for our customers and support our colleagues, especially when things go wrong."

The Network Rail boss is said to have stayed behind until after midnight to help find taxis for passengers.

It is still unclear what caused the incident. The train drivers union said cables were damaged by a non-union driver operating the train, but Great Western Railway said there was no evidence for that.

Aslef claimed that the person driving the train on Thursday was an operations investigations manager who had been paid £500 by Great Western Railway (GWR) for a short driving shift in order to keep services running during a strike.

Aslef, the union for train drivers, said it is a "problem" that managers "haven't driven a train for a long time", affecting their "competence".

"We saw the result yesterday. Significant damage to the railway infrastructure, passengers put at risk, and serious disruption to the rail network," a spokesperson for Aslef told MailOnline.

"But, I suppose, as an operations investigations manager, he is uniquely qualified to investigate his own actions and what went wrong."

GWR has defended the driver, insisting he was "fully qualified with competence up to date".

"The only people who can drive trains are competent drivers with route knowledge and competence maintained," a spokesperson said.

"As yet, there is absolutely no evidence the OHLE (overhead electric equipment) fault was due to a train."

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are so sorry for the difficult journeys passengers endured on our railway last night and we will be investigating how and why it happened.

"The knock-on effects from last night mean operators will not be able to run a full service from Paddington today and passengers should check before they travel."Repairs are ongoing and we hope to have the railway fully open by the weekend."

TfL said: "We’re sorry that the damage caused to Network Rail’s overhead power lines by another rail operator’s train has caused significant disruption to our Elizabeth line customers as well as all train operators out of London Paddington. We worked to get customers off of stranded trains as quickly as possible and to provide any support needed.

"Network Rail are continuing to urgently to repair the power lines and we’d encourage all customers to check before they travel while they do this."

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in the teacher's death.

Six teenagers convicted in connection with beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020

A rare white alligator

Extremely rare white alligator born at Florida reptile park

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump but narrows restrictions on his speech

France Teacher Beheaded Trial

Six French teenagers convicted over Islamic extremist’s killing of teacher

Shane MacGowan's loved ones got up to dance during the Pogues star's funeral service.

Heartwarming moment Shane MacGowan’s family dance to rendition of ‘Fairytale of New York’ at star’s funeral

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops round up Palestinian men as UN warns aid operation ‘in tatters’

Cop28 flag

UN climate chief says ‘it’s go time’ to save planet as Cop28 talks ramp up

Starmer was heckled by protesters in Glasgow

Two charged after Keir Starmer heckled by Gaza protesters who claim Labour leader backs 'genocide'

Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK.

Adele reveals reason why she won’t be moving back to the UK - despite missing London

Antonio Guterres

Gaza is at breaking point, UN chief warns

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

Bercow is a staunch critic of his former party

Ex-Commons speaker John Bercow brands Tories an 'absurd clapped-out spectacle of a non-government'

Brint Davy was called 'delusional'

Outrage as 'delusional' man, 41, gets parents to pay his rent from their pension and refuses to get job that's 'beneath him'
Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

Pope Francis prayed at a statue of Mary near the Spanish Steps in Rome

Pope Francis makes first public appearances since becoming ill with bronchitis

Heavy rain is on the way

Heavy rain and strong winds to batter Britain as Met Office issues weather warnings across country
Alex Scott laughed off the comments made by Joey Barton.

Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits
France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm
Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral

Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral
Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard.

Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears
Denmark Vestager EU

Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

YE Top Photos Latin America & Caribbean 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

