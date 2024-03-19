Network Rail defends display of Islamic message about ‘sinners’ on King’s Cross concourse during rush hour

There have been different messages displayed every day during Ramadan. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Network Rail has defended a decision to display a religious message on an information board at King's Cross during rush hour this morning.

One of the display boards on the station's concourse read this morning: "Hadith of the day, The Prophet Muhammad said: 'All the sons of Adam are sinners but the best of the sinners are those who repent often."

The message sparked a debate about whether Network Rail should allow information boards to display religious messages.

One commuter commented: "Yeah, no, as a secularist this isn't on. We shouldn't be displaying religious scripture, publicly funded, anywhere.

"There shouldn't be bible passages on our railway network either. This is weird and preachy, obviously. It's weird to plaster ideological text on public displays."

King's Cross main concourse this morning: pic.twitter.com/GwRHZ1g5Bb — David Algonquin (@surplustakes) March 19, 2024

Another said: "This is a perfect way to drive sectarianism and inter-community tension.

"Wishing people a happy festivity from the network, government, school etc is completely appropriate because that's just nice. Displaying religious scripture in public spaces is weird and crosses that line."

Others defended the display, however, including one user who said: "It's Ramadan right now, of course there is going to be a Hadith."

Another said: "Why are all the snowflakes getting offended by this?"

Network Rail has defended the display, insisting it also displays messages from other religious events, such as Easter and Christmas

A spokesperson said: “King’s Cross station is made up of a diverse and multi-cultural workforce and at times of religious significance, messages such as these are displayed to celebrate the station’s diversity and inclusivity.

“Throughout the year, messaging at the station also celebrates festivals from other religions including Easter, Christmas, Passover, and Diwali to mark the beliefs of our colleagues and passengers.

“If significant disruption occurs on the network, the boards are changed to display relevant passenger information to help passengers complete their journeys.”