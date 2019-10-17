A New Brexit Deal Has Been Agreed, Boris Johnson And Jean-Claude Juncker Confirm

Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed a deal has been agreed. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has confirmed that a new Brexit deal has been agreed with the EU.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control.

"Now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.

"We will leave the EU’s Customs Union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world."

Mr Juncker added: "Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one!

"It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that the European Council endorses this deal."

A vote will now be put forward in the House of Commons on Saturday - the first sitting on a weekend since the Falklands War.

However, the DUP have confirmed to LBC they don't support the new Brexit deal. Mr Johnson is expected to need the votes of the 10 DUP MPs to get his deal through parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed that Labour will back an amendment to have a second referendum, labelling Mr Johnson's deal "worse than Theresa May's".