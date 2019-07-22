New Lib Dem Leader To Be Announced Today

22 July 2019, 09:57

Ed Davey and Jo Swinson are in the running to replace Sir Vince Cable
Ed Davey and Jo Swinson are in the running to replace Sir Vince Cable. Picture: PA

There is an "almost 50-50" split in postal votes between the two candidates, Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey to replace Sir Vince Cable as the next leader of the Lib Dems.

The result of the Lib Dem leadership contest is expected at around 16:00 BST on Monday.

Postal votes cast are split "almost 50-50" between Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey, according to party sources.

No votes have yet been counted in the contest, ahead of it closing at midday on Monday, but postal ballots have been checked to ensure no one has also voted electronically.

A Lib Dem source said: “Postal ballots were counted and verified on Friday. There was a major surprise as it showed an almost exact 50-50 split, although Swinson is the clear bookies favourite.”

The Liberal Democrats began the process of choosing their next leader in May, as Sir Vince - who has served as leader since July 2017 - announced he would be handing over a "bigger, stronger party".

Who are the Lib Dem candidates?

Jo Swinson, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, has been the party's deputy leader for two years and is the bookmakers' favourite.

When she announced her candidacy, Jo Swinson said the country was "crying out" for a movement "to challenge the forces of nationalism and populism".

"The Liberal Democrats need to be at the heart of that movement and I'm the person to lead it," she added.

She is up against ex-energy secretary Sir Ed, MP for Kingston and Surbiton

When he set out his plans, Sir Ed said the country needed "a new economic model".

He added: "I'm talking about de-carbonising capitalism, making capitalism turn green so Britain is a world green finance capital."

Both candidates are backing another EU referendum.

