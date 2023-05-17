'Once-in-a-generation' rental reforms unveiled by government include ban on no-fault evictions and right to request pets

17 May 2023, 06:03

Long-promised plans to abolish so-called no-fault evictions will be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday
Long-promised plans to abolish so-called no-fault evictions will be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Long-awaited plans to overhaul the private rental sector will be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday, the government has announced.

The Renters' (Reform) Bill will allow tenants to challenge landlords without losing their home, ban no-fault evictions and give tenants the legal right to request a pet, which the landlord will not be able to "unreasonably" reject.

A new ombudsman will be set up to oversee dispute resolutions while a digital "property portal" will be set up to assist property managers in understanding their obligations, the Michael Gove said.

Mr Gove said the plans represent a "new deal" with "fairness at its heart" - but critics argue reforms are "long overdue" and the Bill fails to protect tenants from rent hikes being used to circumvent the new rules.

"Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe, cold homes, powerless to put things right, and with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them," the Housing Secretary said.

"This Government is determined to tackle these injustices by offering a new deal to those living in the private rented sector; one with quality, affordability and fairness at its heart."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Housing Secretary Michael Gove
Housing Secretary Michael Gove. Picture: Getty

The Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities estimate the plans will affect around 11 million tenants in England, as well as two million landlords.

It will also be easier for landlords to evict anti-social tenants, including those who regularly do not pay their rent on time.

Notice periods will be reduced where renters have been "irresponsible" - for example, by breaching their tenancy agreement or causing damage to the property, according to the Government.

The Bill also seeks to make it illegal for landlords and agents to impose blanket bans on renting to benefit claimants or families with children, and apply home quality standards to the private rented sector for the first time.

Read More: Government ditches plan for thousands of EU laws to expire automatically at the end of 2023

Read More: More migrant fruit pickers will be allowed in the UK if needed, says Rishi Sunak

Campaigners welcomed the "once-in-a-generation" announcement, but union members warned that people renting out their homes may be able to "circumnavigate" the rules by using large rent hikes to force unwanted tenants out.

Dan Wilson Craw, acting director of campaign group Generation Rent, said the legislation is a "huge opportunity" to improve the lives of tenants across England.

"Abolishing (no-fault evictions) will take away much of the stress of renting and improve communication and trust between tenants and landlords.

"The new property portal and ombudsman have the potential to make it much harder for criminal landlords to operate.

"These reforms wouldn't be happening without the tireless campaigning of members of the Renters Reform Coalition and thousands of renters over many years.

"We look forward to reading the Bill and working with ministers and parliamentarians to make sure the legislation achieves what it sets out to do."

Caller Cherie on Housing Crisis

But Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy pointed to "years of delay" in introducing the plans, saying: "The Government first promised reform for tenants in the private rented sector over four years ago.

"But after years of delay, broken promises and arguments amongst themselves, the private rented sector increasingly resembles the wild west and it's far from clear that this Government can deliver."

The Bill delivers on a 2019 Tory manifesto pledge to scrap Section 21 no-fault evictions and follows calls from campaigners to reform the private rental sector.

It is understood it will be published in full later on Wednesday, with a second reading in several weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Australia Bus Crash

Truck driver charged as seven children seriously injured in school bus crash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a glamorous New York gala on Tuesday night.

'You can be the visionary of your own life': Meghan Markle hails 'acts of service' as she accepts prestigious award

At least six have died from the fire

Fire at New Zealand hostel that left at least six dead treated as suspicious

Australia Bus Crash

Seven children seriously injured in school bus crash in Melbourne

A shake-up of the whole show is said to be on the way

Bosses 'plot This Morning clear out' amid feud between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Italy Weather

Venice set to raise mobile dyke as swollen rivers flood towns in northern Italy

Suella Braverman’s immigration plans have been stalled by a split in the cabinet

Suella Braverman's immigration plans cause rift in Cabinet as just one proposal gets green light

An alligator swims up to the beach on Dauphin Island, near Mobile, Alabama

Alligator spotted at Alabama beach amid the waves

Kristina O'Connor was sent numerous inappropriate messages by James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011

Des O'Connor's daughter takes legal action against Met Police after officer who 'made sexual advances' keeps job

Danny Masterson

Actor Danny Masterson ‘used drugs and Scientology to get away with raping women’

Malawi Canoe Hippo

Child dead and 23 people missing after hippo capsizes canoe in Malawi

Zelensky and Putin

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Ukraine shoots down missiles as Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv

Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath

Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security

Latest News

See more Latest News

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault
Cyclone Mocha

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts

Crypto currency coin

Crypto rules given final approval to make Europe a global leader on regulation

Sweden Eurovision

‘Incredibly happy’ Eurovision winner Loreen returns to Sweden

Mr Altman spoke about ChatGPT at the US Congress

'Things can go quite wrong… democracy is threatened': ChatGPT creators face questions from US Congress
England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading

Children in England are the best readers in the Western world, new global comparison finds

Phillip hasn't posted to social media in a week and has limited comments on his posts.

Phillip Schofield ‘turns off’ parts of his social media amid ‘feud’ with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby
Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit passport clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight
Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield fallout following pair's 'awkward' This Morning return

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return
Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit