New SNP leader to be revealed March 27 following resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

16 February 2023, 21:30 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 21:37

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

The new SNP leader is set to be revealed on March 27 following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nominations for Ms Sturgeon's replacement will close at midday on February 24, and the party said the ballot will open on March 12 and close at noon on March 27.

The SNP said the national secretary would make the results of the contest public as soon as the result has been determined and after candidates have been advised.

The decision on the leadership campaign comes after a national executive committee meeting of the party on Thursday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to announce he is running to become Scotland's next first minister, but MP Joanna Cherry has ruled herself out of the battle.

Lorna Finn, the party's national secretary, said: "Nicola has been the outstanding politician of this generation.

"We are very fortunate that she will remain an SNP MSP and a leading campaigner for an independent Scotland.

"But the SNP is full of talented individuals and they now have the opportunity to put themselves forward and our new leader will lead us into the final phase of Scotland's journey towards independence."

Ms Sturgeon had backed the use of the next general election as a de facto referendum.

But the party on Thursday said that would be postponed.

Ms Finn said: "It would be wrong to have a newly elected leader tied to a key decision on how we deliver democracy in Scotland in the face of continued Westminster intransigence.

"Therefore, the party's special democracy conference, previously planned for Sunday March 19, is postponed.

"SNP Members, the lifeblood of this party and movement, will be updated in due course on details of a rearranged event once the new party leader is in place."

