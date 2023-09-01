New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it

1 September 2023, 09:39

A new Titanic expedition is planned
A new Titanic expedition is planned. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A new expedition to the wreck of the Titanic is being planned just weeks after the OceanGate submersible disaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US government is trying to stop the voyage, which aims to bring back items of historical interest from the ship at the bottom of the Atlantic.

It wants to stop the expedition using federal law and and an agreement with the UK for it to be treated as a grave.

But it also comes shortly after OceanGate's Titan submersible imploded, killing all five people on board, as it explored the wreck.

Read more: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had ‘meltdown’ after getting another sub stuck in wreck in 2016

The fallout has led to questions over whether trips to the wreck - the site of 1,500 deaths after the crash with an iceberg - should even go ahead.

The new expeditions is being put together by RMS Titanic Inc, a company based in Georgia that holds salvage rights for the wreck.

The new expedition is being put together just weeks after the OceanGate tragedy
The new expedition is being put together just weeks after the OceanGate tragedy. Picture: Alamy
The OceanGate sub ripped apart
The OceanGate sub ripped apart. Picture: Alamy

But the US government argues they need a permit to go ahead.

"RMST is not free to disregard this validly enacted federal law, yet that is its stated intent," US lawyers said on Friday in documents sent to court, and they warned the wreck would be "deprived of the protections" granted by the government.

RMST is aiming to dive in May next year - almost a year on from June 18, the date the Titan imploded.

It hopes to take photos in gaps caused by the deterioration of the wreck and bring back free-standing items.

These could include objects from the Marconi room, which holds the Marconi wireless telegraph machine used to broadcast its final distress messages that were picked up by nearby ships and stations that sent out help.

The US government wants to block the voyage to the Titanic
The US government wants to block the voyage to the Titanic. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, rescuers have described the moment they realised the crew on the Titan were dead.

Stockton Rush, the OceanGate CEO, was killed alongside British billionaire Hamish Harding, the UK-based Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Ed Cassano, of Pelagic Research Services, which operates remote vehicles that helped in the rescue, described finding the submersible's wreck.

"Upon coming into the debris field there was a pause.

"Everyone's a professional, but you can't help but be impacted... it took us a moment to really understand and think about what it meant."

An investigation into the Titan tragedy continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Storm damage

Residents return to find towns devastated after Tropical Storm Idalia

Sweden Nobel

Nobel Foundation reverses ban on Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Japanese cabinet secretary

Japan sanctions three groups and four individuals for supporting North Korea

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thai king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to single year

The girl was rape in Gibraltar, police say

British girl 'raped ten times' in Gibraltar as police arrest 25-year-old Spanish care worker

Russia Ukraine War

Russia reports more drone attacks as images show destroyed aircraft

Rescuers revealed the heart-stopping moment they found the debris.

OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field

Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school

I'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of school concrete collapse, minister claims

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle

Ecuadorean prison

Bombings and hostage-taking inside prisons underline Ecuador’s fragile security

Marcus Aurelius statue

Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized in looting probe

The Junior Doctors strike action is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference in October

Junior doctors strikes timed to 'target' Tory party conference - BMA representative reveals to LBC

Vigil for pregnant woman

Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

The boy was shot on Thursday morning.

Schoolboy, 11, faces life-changing injuries after being shot in woodland as man, 54, arrested

Asia Typhoon

Residents of Hong Kong and southern China take cover from Super Typhoon Saola

A fresh wave of train strikes are lined up for this weekend.

Rail misery on final weekend of school summer holidays amid fresh wave of strikes - full list of services affected

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mongolia Pope

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia amid strained relations with Russia and China

Many of the new Ulez cameras have been damaged or are missing

One in four new Ulez cameras already 'damaged or stolen' only days after expansion

Sarina Wiegman dedicated her award to the Spanish team

England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales
A senior NHS executive has warned that patients are losing out amid the doctors' strikes

'Patients are paying the price': Warning as junior doctors and consultants strike together for first time in NHS history
Mick Lynch addressed a crowd of hundreds

'A fight for our communities': Mick Lynch rallies against ticket office closures outside Downing Street
Proud Boys member Zachary Rehl walks towards the US Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump, on January 6 2021

Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison over US Capitol attack

Ellie Robinson has had to find new accommodation

Student tells of 'kick in the teeth' after being barred from 'luxury' accommodation as migrants move in
Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters minutes before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody rides in the passenger seat of a car owned by Lee Meyer in Norfolk, Nebraska

Man pulled over for driving with huge bull called Howdy Doody in passenger seat

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Terrifying moment man 'tries to kidnap girl, 11, in broad daylight' before heroic stranger steps in to save her

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit