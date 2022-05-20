New Tube map unveiled as Elizabeth line added

20 May 2022, 07:36 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 08:04

The Elizabeth line has been added to the Tube map
The Elizabeth line has been added to the Tube map. Picture: Alamy/TfL

By Will Taylor

The newest Tube map has been unveiled with the purple of the new Elizabeth line added to the guide.

The new service will allow commuters to journey between Paddington and Abbey Wood with an initial 12 trains an hour Monday to Saturday.

It follows the highly-anticipated but repeatedly delayed Crossrail project - and Transport for London expects it will add ten per cent to central London's rail capacity and serve 170m passengers each year by 2026.

The Tube map will now feature the double purple track of the Elizabeth line – signifying that it is a rail line instead of a London Underground line.

Its unveiling follows the opening of the Elizabeth line by the Queen, who took a visit to London Paddington to see how an Oyster card works.

The beaming monarch looked thrilled to be at the opening of the branch, which is named after her.

The new Tube map has been unveiled
The new Tube map has been unveiled. Picture: Alamy

Julie Dixon, interim Customer and Revenue Director at Transport for London, said: "Our world-renowned map now has another iconic addition in the Elizabeth line, which will serve London and the south east for hundreds of years to come.

"When we open on Tuesday 24 May, the new Elizabeth line will begin providing greater connectivity and step-free access from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood through the centre of London.

Read more: Queen tops up Oyster card on surprise visit to officially open £18.9bn Elizabeth line

"This latest Tube map is a real credit to the team who have put it together. It has been both a challenge and a privilege to update Harry Beck's original design to literally put a new piece of transport history on the map.

"This latest version takes into account a number of wider changes to the transport network, but will ensure Londoners and visitors alike are able to navigate around our transport network with ease."

Services are due to begin running on the Elizabeth Line from May 24.

The existing TfL Rail lines from London Paddington to Heathrow and Reading will be rebranded as part of the Elizabeth Line, as will the line from Liverpool Street to Shenfield.

Passengers will need to change at Paddington and Liverpool Street to use the Elizabeth line’s central section.

The London Overground’s new Barking Riverside station has also been added to the map.

Hundreds of state-of-the-art advertising sites have also been announced in partnership with LBC owner Global.

Mike Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at Global, said: "We're delighted to be part of this historic launch with TfL and all our advertising partners. The Elizabeth line will transform the future of London's transport and connect millions of people to the heart of the city faster than ever before.

"For brands looking for a platform, the breath-taking, spacious, modern stations are unlike any other transport environment in the UK, providing an enormous digital canvas to truly stand out and reach vast audiences."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vieira kicked out at a fan during a pitch invasion at Everton

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira kicks out at fan during Everton pitch invasion

Nancy Pelosi has issued a warning about the Northern Ireland protocol

Nancy Pelosi threatens to block US/UK trade deal over Northern Ireland Protocol plans

Sue Gray's full Partygate report is expected to be published next week

Sue Gray 'ready to name and shame key Partygate players' and may publish photos of events

Ellen Barkin's recorded testimony from 2019 was played in court on Thursday

'Jealous and controlling' Depp threw wine bottle across the room during fight, says ex

prescription

Dr gave sex change drugs to trans patients 'without assessment' including to child, 9

Aunt of imprisoned activist 'too afraid to research' impacts of his hunger strike as she calls for Govt action

Aunt of jailed activist 'too afraid to research' impacts of his hunger strike

cruise

Tom Cruise tells LBC he's 'emotional' to be back at premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

A gaming employee got a £75,000 payout

Westfield Aspers cashier wins £75,000 after employees went to work drinks without her

Angry residents oppose plans to add 1,500 people near the village of Linton-on-Ouse

Fury at plans for 1,500 migrant camp in Yorkshire village as part of Rwanda deal

wagatha

Over to the judge: WAGs wait for verdict on Wagatha Christie trial after Vardy storms out

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
A new Covid jab is to get rolled out this year

Health workers and over 65s to get another Covid jab in autumn

Spectacular footage captured last night shows lightening strikes across the UK

Spectacular moment lightning strikes Hampshire ahead of summer's return

The flypast will mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen.

Platinum Jubilee flypast route 2022: Flight path map and how to watch it live

parton

Police officer teased with 'Dolly Parton' jibe for working 9-5 hours sues his own force

Ackland was jailed for life for the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Serial killer-obsessed musician jailed for life for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison

Australia set to go to the polls in expected close election

California fire

Man jailed for 24 years over wildfire that killed 12 condors

Kharkiv scenes

Russian troops ‘likely to redeploy from Mariupol’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks

US accuses Russia of holding world hostage over food amid Ukraine invasion
Bush Iraq

George W Bush under fire over ‘brutal’ Iraq invasion slip-up

Greece Obit Vangelis

‘The world has lost a genius’ – worlds of music and film mourn composer Vangelis
Biden

Joe Biden backs Nato applications from Sweden and Finland

Switzerland Britain Rwanda

Rwandan and UK ministers defend asylum seeker plans after UN criticism
Vangelis

Chariots Of Fire composer Vangelis dies aged 79

Election 2022 Congress

Senate backs huge military and economic aid package for Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else has problems like this?'
Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police