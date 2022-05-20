New Tube map unveiled as Elizabeth line added

The Elizabeth line has been added to the Tube map. Picture: Alamy/TfL

By Will Taylor

The newest Tube map has been unveiled with the purple of the new Elizabeth line added to the guide.

The new service will allow commuters to journey between Paddington and Abbey Wood with an initial 12 trains an hour Monday to Saturday.

It follows the highly-anticipated but repeatedly delayed Crossrail project - and Transport for London expects it will add ten per cent to central London's rail capacity and serve 170m passengers each year by 2026.

The Tube map will now feature the double purple track of the Elizabeth line – signifying that it is a rail line instead of a London Underground line.

Its unveiling follows the opening of the Elizabeth line by the Queen, who took a visit to London Paddington to see how an Oyster card works.

The beaming monarch looked thrilled to be at the opening of the branch, which is named after her.

The new Tube map has been unveiled. Picture: Alamy

Julie Dixon, interim Customer and Revenue Director at Transport for London, said: "Our world-renowned map now has another iconic addition in the Elizabeth line, which will serve London and the south east for hundreds of years to come.

"When we open on Tuesday 24 May, the new Elizabeth line will begin providing greater connectivity and step-free access from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood through the centre of London.

"This latest Tube map is a real credit to the team who have put it together. It has been both a challenge and a privilege to update Harry Beck's original design to literally put a new piece of transport history on the map.

"This latest version takes into account a number of wider changes to the transport network, but will ensure Londoners and visitors alike are able to navigate around our transport network with ease."

Services are due to begin running on the Elizabeth Line from May 24.

The existing TfL Rail lines from London Paddington to Heathrow and Reading will be rebranded as part of the Elizabeth Line, as will the line from Liverpool Street to Shenfield.

Passengers will need to change at Paddington and Liverpool Street to use the Elizabeth line’s central section.

The London Overground’s new Barking Riverside station has also been added to the map.

Hundreds of state-of-the-art advertising sites have also been announced in partnership with LBC owner Global.

Mike Gordon, Chief Commercial Officer at Global, said: "We're delighted to be part of this historic launch with TfL and all our advertising partners. The Elizabeth line will transform the future of London's transport and connect millions of people to the heart of the city faster than ever before.

"For brands looking for a platform, the breath-taking, spacious, modern stations are unlike any other transport environment in the UK, providing an enormous digital canvas to truly stand out and reach vast audiences."