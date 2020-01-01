New Year's Eve bloodshed as five knifed after new decade begins

Casewick Road. Picture: Google Street View

At least five people have been stabbed in two separate incidents across the country as the UK welcomed in a new decade.

Three teenagers were knifed at a house party in West Norwood, south London following reports of a fight just after midnight.

Detectives say the two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, all male, are not in a life-threatening condition.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

And in Felixstowe, Suffolk, police were called to a property just two hours into the new year to reports of two women being stabbed.

Both were rushed to hospital, with one believed to have suffered serious.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a police cordon has been placed around the scene.

More to follow...