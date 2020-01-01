New Year's Eve bloodshed as five knifed after new decade begins

1 January 2020, 08:29 | Updated: 1 January 2020, 10:22

Casewick Road
Casewick Road. Picture: Google Street View

At least five people have been stabbed in two separate incidents across the country as the UK welcomed in a new decade.

Three teenagers were knifed at a house party in West Norwood, south London following reports of a fight just after midnight.

Detectives say the two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, all male, are not in a life-threatening condition.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

And in Felixstowe, Suffolk, police were called to a property just two hours into the new year to reports of two women being stabbed.

Both were rushed to hospital, with one believed to have suffered serious.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a police cordon has been placed around the scene.

More to follow...

Latest News

The Pope appeared to react angrily after he was grabbed

Pope Francis apologises after slapping the hand of woman who grabbed him

York set to become UK's first car-free city centre

Fire kills all animals inside monkey sanctuary at Krefeld Zoo in Germany

Heathrow airport car and lorry crash leaves three dead

New Year 2020: Glitter balls and silent fireworks - how the world celebrated

The News Explained

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims