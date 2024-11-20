New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in church

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in his church. Picture: YouTube / Sabrina Carpenter

By Danielle de Wolfe

The leader of a New York church has been relieved of duties after allowing pop star Sabrina Carpenter to use it as the setting for her racy music video.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello came under fire in November last year for allowing the singer to use the Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Brooklyn as the setting for her 'Feather' music video.

Located in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York, the popular church has now seen its priest relieved of duties.

It follows an investigation into the video by the church, looking into the priest's decision to allow the filming.

The video, which has now amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube alone, sees the singer dressed as a mourner while dancing in front of the church altar dressed in a short chiffon dress.

Highlights from the video include a coffin inscribed with the words “RIP bitch”, a giant neon crucifix, pink Cadillac hearse, bottle of 'RIP' wine and, of course, the all-important Our Lady of Mount Carmel church.

The investigation conducted by the church also revealed other instances of mismanagement, with officials noting it highlighted unauthorised financial transfers.

It's claimed the money was sent to a former aide in the administration of Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City.

Gigantiello is said to have been relieved of “any pastoral oversight or governance role” at his church according to a statement from Bishop Robert Brennan which was issued by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn.

It follows the priest’s administrative powers being revoked in response to the video shortly after it's release in 2023.

New York, United States. 31st Dec, 2023. Sabrina Carpenter performs in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The star is no stranger to controversy in the spotlight, with Carpenter having previously made a daring reference to THAT scene in 'Saltburn' during her outro for 'Nonsense' during her set at this year's Coachella festival.

The scene in question sent cinemagoers and the internet reeling last year upon the release of the dark comedy directed by Emerald Fennell.

It shows Oliver Quick - played by Irish actor Barry Keoghan - drinking up the used bathwater of the handsome Felix Catton, played by hunk Jacob Elordi.