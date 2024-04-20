Sabrina Carpenter makes 'Saltburn' reference about boyfriend Barry Keoghan in 'Nonsense' outro at Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter took inspiration from THAT scene in Saltburn for her outro for her song 'Nonsense'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Popstar Sabrina Carpenter made a daring reference to THAT scene in 'Saltburn' during her outro for 'Nonsense' during her set at this year's Coachella festival.

The scene in question sent cinemagoers and the internet reeling last year upon the release of the dark comedy directed by Emerald Fennell.

It shows Oliver Quick - played by Irish actor Barry Keoghan - drinking up the used bathwater of the handsome Felix Catton, played by hunk Jacob Elordi.

During her Coachella set, the popstar made a cheeky reference to the infamous scene.

In a video of her performance, she can be heard singing" “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine. He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

Keoghan came to support Carpenter for her Coachella sets. Picture: Getty

Carpenter is known by for switching up the outro for her hit number 'Nonsense' - often making reference to the city or event where she's performing.

The 'Feather' singer has been dating the 'Banshees of Inisherin' star for a few months and the couple were recently spotted on a date at Disneyland.

Carpenter was seen waving to Keoghan who came to support the singer for many of her performances.

The psychological thriller released in 2023 and was quick to stun viewers with its daring scenes and unpredictable storyline.

Also starring Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe - it went on to be nominated for and win multiple awards.

The plot focuses on Oliver, a working-class student at Oxford University, who becomes obsessed with the popular, handsome and aristocratic Felix.

Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his eccentric family's sprawling estate in the English countryside named 'Saltburn'.

What ensues leads to intense relationships, power dynamics and surprising revelations about the Catton family and Oliver himself.