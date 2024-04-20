Sabrina Carpenter makes 'Saltburn' reference about boyfriend Barry Keoghan in 'Nonsense' outro at Coachella

20 April 2024, 09:26 | Updated: 20 April 2024, 09:42

Sabrina Carpenter took inspiration from THAT scene in Saltburn for her outro for her song 'Nonsense'
Sabrina Carpenter took inspiration from THAT scene in Saltburn for her outro for her song 'Nonsense'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Popstar Sabrina Carpenter made a daring reference to THAT scene in 'Saltburn' during her outro for 'Nonsense' during her set at this year's Coachella festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The scene in question sent cinemagoers and the internet reeling last year upon the release of the dark comedy directed by Emerald Fennell.

It shows Oliver Quick - played by Irish actor Barry Keoghan - drinking up the used bathwater of the handsome Felix Catton, played by hunk Jacob Elordi.

During her Coachella set, the popstar made a cheeky reference to the infamous scene.

In a video of her performance, she can be heard singing" “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine. He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

Sabrina Carpenter performs at 2024 Coachella
Keoghan came to support Carpenter for her Coachella sets. Picture: Getty

Carpenter is known by for switching up the outro for her hit number 'Nonsense' - often making reference to the city or event where she's performing.

The 'Feather' singer has been dating the 'Banshees of Inisherin' star for a few months and the couple were recently spotted on a date at Disneyland.

Carpenter was seen waving to Keoghan who came to support the singer for many of her performances.

Read more: Women's rights campaigner Patsy Stevenson slams police response after being threatened with revenge porn

The psychological thriller released in 2023 and was quick to stun viewers with its daring scenes and unpredictable storyline.

Also starring Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe - it went on to be nominated for and win multiple awards.

The plot focuses on Oliver, a working-class student at Oxford University, who becomes obsessed with the popular, handsome and aristocratic Felix.

Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his eccentric family's sprawling estate in the English countryside named 'Saltburn'.

What ensues leads to intense relationships, power dynamics and surprising revelations about the Catton family and Oliver himself.

The film has been described as a "wicked tale of privilege and desire"
The film has been described as a "wicked tale of privilege and desire". Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bystanders react after witnessing the man lighting himself on fire

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

APTOPIX Indonesia Volcano

More than 2,100 people evacuated as Indonesian volcano spews clouds of ash

Iranian officials say the attacks, in the central province of Isfahan, were caused by small exploding drones

Israeli airstrike on Iran downplayed as tensions ease between Tel Aviv and Tehran

Azzarello was pictured outside the courthouse a day earlier with a conspiracy sign

Man who set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial has died, police confirm

Venezuela Ecuador Mexico

Venezuela’s main opposition bloc agrees on candidate to challenge Maduro

Azzarello was pictured outside the courthouse a day earlier with a conspiracy sign

'Researcher', 37, set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in shocking 'political protest'

Matt Healy's family have spoken out amid speculation that one of Taylor Swift's new songs is about him.

'Nothing surprises him anymore': Matt Healy's family break silence over claims new Taylor Swift tracks are about him

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner are said to be in talks for a documentary

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner 'in talks to make fly-on-the-wall documentary' following 'inappropriate behaviour' row
An officer threatened to arrest the man for 'breaching the peace'

Met police apologise again after 'victim blaming' backlash over threat to arrest 'openly Jewish' man at march

Donald Trump in court

Full jury of 12 and six alternatives selected in Donald Trump hush money trial

Trump Hush Money

Police to review security at Trump courthouse after man sets himself on fire

Donald Trump

Trump’s hush money case to go ahead after judge rejects latest bid to delay

Mark Menzies

Police reviewing claims Tory MP Mark Menzies misused campaign funds to 'pay off bad people'

Trump Hush Money

Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Trump courthouse

Paramedics attended to a person who lit themselves on fire near Manhattan Criminal Court

Horror as man sets himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York

Jonathan Hogg was attacked by the xl bully (stock image) in Leigh.

Father, 37, mauled to death by XL Bully had 'worst injuries doctor had seen' from 15-minute attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Mideast Tensions

Israel and Iran play down apparent Israeli air strike near nuclear site

France Iran

Police in Paris detain man wearing fake explosives vest at Iranian consulate

Pakistan Suicide Attack

Japanese workers narrowly escape suicide bombing in Pakistan

An Iranian journalist has said working in the UK is a huge risk.

London is our warzone: Iranian journalist says working in UK is huge risk as ex-minister suggests cutting ties
India Election Narendra Modi

India starts voting as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister

Murder inquiry launched after a woman's body found at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Surrey

Murder probe launched after woman in her 50s is found dead in luxury five-star hotel

Police officers patrol

No weapons found after police detain man at Iranian consulate in Paris

Congress Ukraine Israel

Ukraine and Israel aid back on track as US House pushes towards weekend votes

Leonid Volkov

Two suspects held in Poland after attack on Navalny ally in Lithuania

Fiona Beal admitted manslaughter on Friday.

Primary school teacher admits manslaughter of partner whose body was found tied-up and buried in garden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit