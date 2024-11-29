New Zealand navy ship worth £61m sank after crew left autopilot on

29 November 2024, 17:57

Yvonne Gray was praised for saving her crew when HMNZS Manawanui ran aground
Yvonne Gray was praised for saving her crew when HMNZS Manawanui ran aground. Picture: Getty/NZDF

By Asher McShane

A series of human errors caused a New Zealand navy ship under the command of a former senior Royal Navy officer to plough into a reef off the coast of Samoa, where it caught fire and sank.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The findings of a military Court of Inquiry into the disaster found the crew of the HMNZS Manawanui did not realise autopilot was engaged, believed something else had gone wrong with the ship, and did not check whether it was under manual control as it maintained course towards land.

All 75 people on board the vessel evacuated safely as the boat foundered about a mile off the coast of Upolu, Samoa, in October.

The ship was under the command of Yvonne Gray, a former Royal Navy commander who emigrated to New Zealand with her wife in 2012 and joined the Royal New Zealand Navy. She took command of the vessel in December 2022.

Pictured: Young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed off country lane by Land Rover

MasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John Torode remains silent

The ship was one of only nine in New Zealand's navy and was the first the country lost at sea since the Second World War.

Officials did not know the cause of the sinking at the time and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate.

"The direct cause of the grounding has been determined as a series of human errors which meant the ship's autopilot was not disengaged when it should have been," he said in a statement on Friday.

The crew "mistakenly believed its failure to respond to direction changes was the result of a thruster control failure," he said.

Several contributing factors were identified, he added, although he did not say what they were.

The Court of Inquiry is expected to continue until the first quarter of next year.

Rear Admiral Golding said that given human error was identified as the cause, a separate disciplinary process would begin after the inquiry.

"I want to reassure the public of New Zealand that we will learn from this situation and that it is on me, as the Chief of Navy, to earn back your trust," Rear Admiral Golding said.

In the days after the sinking, New Zealand's defence minister Judith Collins gave stinging rebukes of "misogynistic" online commenters who directed abusive comments at the ship's captain claiming she was only appointed because of diversity requirements.

After taking command of the ship in 2022, Gray, originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, told a New Zealand defence publication: “When I’ve really enjoyed a job it’s because I’ve made a difference, where things are a little bit better than they were before.”

The ship had been in service since 2019 and was surveying a reef when it ran aground.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace dropped by autism charity as more people come forward with allegations

Westminster

Met Police apologises after names of alleged Westminster ‘honeytrap’ victims shared in mass email

Protesters outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia

Protesters and police clash after Georgia’s PM suspends talks on joining EU

Russia

Kremlin critic handed three more years in prison for opposing Ukraine war

Rescue workers and people search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains that buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda

Death toll in Uganda landslides rises to 20 as search for casualties presses on

HSTikkyTokky

Police hunt TikTokker HSTikkyTokky who 'crashed £220,000 McLaren' after he failed to appear in court

The assisted dying bill passed with a majority of 55.

Full list: How did your MP vote on assisted dying law?

Syrian opposition fighters enter a village

Advance by insurgents in Syria reaches country’s second largest city

Palestinians gather to get food at a distribution centre in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Three die in overcrowding outside Gaza bakery amid food shortage

People wear masks of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos during a protest in New Delhi, India

Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action

Exclusive
MPs voted to support assisted dying in England and Wales

Esther Rantzen ‘delighted’ at result of assisted dying vote, her daughter tells LBC

Germany Politics

Senior Scholz ex-ally quits over ‘D-Day’ paper on German government collapse

John MacKinnon was shot dead in his house in the village of Teangue

Man guilty of murdering brother-in-law and shooting two other people in shotgun rampage on Isle of Skye

Fleur Jewellery's shopfront before it was driven into

Dramatic Black Friday ram raid as thieves plough Range Rover into jewellers and flee with bags of jewellery

Artist Maurizio Cattelan’s piece of art Comedian (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Man who bought banana art for 6.2 million dollars eats the fruit in Hong Kong

MPs have voted by a majority of 55 to support assisted dying in England and Wales

MPs vote in favour of allowing assisted dying in England and Wales after emotional Commons debate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gestures while speaking

Second term for WTO chief as Trump’s return looms over trade body’s future

High view of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral

In Pictures: Notre Dame rises from ashes after five years of fire restoration

Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a 'hit and run' with a 4x4

Pictured: Young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed off country lane by Land Rover
The gleaming nave of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral

World gets first glimpse of restored Notre Dame interior following 2019 fire

Monica Galetti appeared to have 'liked' Gregg's statement on the allegations that he posted on Instagram

MasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John TorodeMasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John Torode remains silent
Demonstrators gather at a protest in Rome

Thousands of workers stage protests across Italy in general strike

Footage of the ramming incident went viral in June

Officer who rammed cow with police car to return to front-line duties after six-month probe, 250 videos and 75 witness statements
Residents walk along a flooded street in Malaysia

Three dead and more than 90,000 displaced amid flooding in Malaysia

Heidi Alexander has been named as the new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quit

Heidi Alexander named as new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quits over mobile phone conviction
'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff

'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News