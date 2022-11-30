Newborn baby boy found dead at recycling centre in Cambridge

Recycling Centre file picture. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

The body of a newborn baby was discovered at a recycling centre in Cambridge.

The baby boy was found dead just after noon yesterday afternoon at the site in Ely Road.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch and are keeping an 'open mind' to the circumstances.

Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.

“We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy’s mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation.

“We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”