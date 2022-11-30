Newborn baby boy found dead at recycling centre in Cambridge

30 November 2022, 13:36 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 13:40

Recycling Centre file picture
Recycling Centre file picture. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The body of a newborn baby was discovered at a recycling centre in Cambridge.

The baby boy was found dead just after noon yesterday afternoon at the site in Ely Road.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch and are keeping an 'open mind' to the circumstances.

Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “This is an incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are in the process of trying to establish more details about what has happened.

“We would like to make a direct appeal to the baby boy’s mother to get in touch with us – it may be she needs medical care or is in a vulnerable situation.

“We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers.”

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together
Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit

Prince William's godmother quits and apologises after race row erupts at Queen Consort’s Palace reception
Just Stop Oil activists threaten to slash paintings

Just Stop Oil considers slashing famous artworks as eco mob threatens to 'escalate' protests
The England team training in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium

Half of the England squad have been taken ill with a virus the day before the Test series against Pakistan
Post box alongside Post Office sign

Royal Mail strike: Are Post Offices open on strike days?

Shower Head

12-year-old girl dies from ‘steam inhalation’ in extremely rare reaction after taking a shower at home
Rashford dedicated the goal to his friend

Pictured: Friend who Marcus Rashford dedicated World Cup goal to after losing long cancer battle
Police were called to a home in Friskney yesterday

Woman, 39, arrested after two boys, aged 10, found stabbed in home following nine hour stand-off
Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail.

Dad-of-two jailed for running burglars off the road 'blown away' after strangers raise £91,000 for legal fees
Police stations across the UK have been shutting their doors at a rate of more than one per week

Police stations closing at the rate of one per week, LBC reveals

