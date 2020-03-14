Newborn baby 'diagnosed with coronavirus' in London hospital

A newborn baby has reportedly been infected with coronavirus in the UK. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A newborn baby in London has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus, making it the second infant in the world to contract the virus.

The infant and its mother are being treated in separate London hospitals, according to The Sun.

Health professionals are reportedly trying to ascertain if the baby was infected before, during or after the birth.

The mother tested positive shortly after giving birth and medical staff who came into contact with her have now gone into self-isolation.

A source told the newspaper: "Staff in contact with both patients have been advised to self-isolate. Health officials are urgently trying to find out the circumstances behind their infections."

In February, a newborn tested positive for Covid-19 in Wuhan, China - the epicentre of the global pandemic.

It is not yet known exactly how the newborn contracted the illness, either in the womb or as a result of inhaling the virus after being born.

Health officials have previously said that pregnant women and babies are at low risk from the virus.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists have also said new mothers are safe to breastfeed.