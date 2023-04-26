NHS dentist charges in England rise by 8.5% - see how much more you'll pay for each treatment

26 April 2023, 12:18 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 12:29

Routine check-ups, fillings and root canal have all gone up in price
Routine check-ups, fillings and root canal have all gone up in price. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

NHS dentist charges in England have risen by around 8.5 per cent - but how much more will each treatment cost you?

Treatments in NHS dentists come under several different bands, ranging from fillings, root canals and removing teeth.

One treatment that has gone up in price is the routine check-up - which comes under Band One - which has increased from £23.80 to £25.80.

Meanwhile, fillings, root canals and removing teeth - all under Band Two - have increased from £65.20 to £70.70.

As for Band Three procedures, which includes crowns, dentures and bridges, the price has gone up from £282.80 to £306.80.

There had been no rise in NHS dentist charges for some time, which had been frozen since December 2020 due to the pandemic.

Read More: Government to take nurses' union to court to block 48-hour nurses' strike after NHS appeal

Read More: Warning after girl, 17, dies from reaction to NHS drug as coroner warns 'more will die'

Full list of NHS treatment costs

NHS dentist costs were frozen during the pandemic
NHS dentist costs were frozen during the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

Band 1: from £23.80 to £25.80 (increasing by up to £2)

Covers examinations, diagnosis and advice from dentists. It can also include X-rays, a scale and a polish.

Band 2: from £65.20 to £70.70 (increasing by up to £5.50)

Covers all treatment included in Band 1, plus fillings, root canal and removing teeth.

Band 3: from £282.80 to £306.80 (increasing by up to £24)

Covers all treatment included in Bands 1 and 2, plus other procedures, including crowns, dentures and bridges.

