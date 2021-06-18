NHS facing 'biggest pressure in history', Matt Hancock warns

18 June 2021, 06:06

Matt Hancock warned of a growing NHS backlog
Matt Hancock warned of a growing NHS backlog. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The NHS is facing a backlog twice as big as previously feared, Matt Hancock has warned.

The Health Secretary told the NHS Confederation conference that up to 12.2 million people are in need of elective procedures delayed due to the pandemic.

This includes 5.1m people already on waiting lists.

Health bosses believe there could be as many as 7.1 additional patients who stayed away from hospitals because of the risk of Covid-19.

READ MORE: All adults in England invited to book Covid-19 jab from Friday as cases rise by 11,000

READ MORE: Covid infections show signs of 'slowing down' with cases 'to decline within two weeks'

Mr Hancock told the NHS conference that there is “another backlog out there” and that he expected the numbers to rise even further.

NHS leaders have warned the backlog could take five years to clear.

Matt Hancock said: "We can all see demand returning and our emergency departments filling up. We know that there are already 5.1 million people in England waiting for care at this moment. 

"We know the 5.1 million doesn't yet include the returning demand of people who have not come forward for care during the pandemic but are now regaining the confidence to approach the NHS.

"Even with the system running at 100 per cent, even with everybody working incredibly hard for that demand comes back, we would have the biggest pressure on the NHS in its history."

Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said the current wave of cases would "definitely translate into further hospitalisations".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a US federal holiday

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang on Thursday

Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US

R Kelly

R Kelly’s new legal team nears approval ahead of upcoming trial
Priti Patel wrote she was "deeply ashamed" by the figures

'We are ashamed': Government apologises to rape survivors as it vows conviction boost
Mark Drakeford has pushed back Wales' relaxation of Covid rules

Wales delays easing Covid rules by four weeks amid spike in Delta variant cases
Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on 23 May and remains in a critical condition

Sasha Johnson: Two more men charged over shooting of black equal rights activist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
Nick questioned the minister over Matt Hancock

'Is Matt Hancock totally hopeless?': Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot
Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock

Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock
'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London