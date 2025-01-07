Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?

Critical incidents have been declared in multiple hospitals. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie O'Sullivan

Multiple critical incidents have been declared across a number of UK hospitals as many services struggle under a perfect storm of cold weather, respiratory conditions, flu, Covid-19, and norovirus.

Hospitals across the UK are struggling to cope with an extreme influx of patients leaving them with no option but to declare critical incidents.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC that he is "distressed and ashamed" about what patients are going through as six hospitals have declared critical incidents in their A&Es.

A critical incident indicates a hospital or service is no longer able to function properly. This status can be declared as a result of exceptional demand or even a significant staffing issue.

During a critical incident hospitals can implement special measures such as prioritizing urgent care to ensure patient safety.

As of 5.30pm on Tuesday January 7, this is a list of those hospitals which have declared a critical incident:

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital

Declared a critical incident due to "exceptionally high demand" on services. Patients were urged to go to A&E only for genuine medical emergencies.

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital said staff were working "incredibly hard" to treat patients suffering from "flu and respiratory illnesses".

A group spokesperson said: "We are working with partner organisations to ensure those that are medically fit can leave hospital safely and at the earliest opportunity" but warned that "some people will experience longer waits while we treat our sickest patients."

Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Mount Vernon Street, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Derriford Hospital Plymouth & NHS Cornwall

A "significant and rising demand" led to the 6th critical incident declaration at Derriford Hospital in the last six months.

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, told the BBC that they have seen "a continued rise in demand across our services both in Plymouth and across our services" as well as "an increased level of acuity; patients have required both emergency care treatment and, more importantly, admission to the hospital".

NHS Cornwall has also declared a critical incident in the wake of "sustained pressure" on services. Local residents are advised to go to GP practices and minor injury units for non-serious illnesses to create space for those who most need hospitalisation.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place across parts of Devon and Cornwall.

People outside the Derriford Hospital Plymouth main entrance. Front door to University Hospital Plymouth. Picture: Alamy

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital & Royal Hampshire County Hospital

A critical incident was declared at Basingstoke and Winchester hospitals due to "sustained pressures".

Julie Dawes, chief nurse for Hampshire Hospitals, advised that "there are two ways the public can help at this time; firstly, by only attending our Emergency Departments if acutely unwell or injured; and secondly by collecting loved ones who are ready for discharge."

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has attributed the sustained pressure on services to "a high admission rate, a high number of infectious patients requiring isolation, and a low discharge rate".

Ambulances outside the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital. A number of NHS trusts in England have declared critical incidents amid 'exceptionally high demands' on emergency departments. Picture date: Tuesday January 7, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Northampton General Hospital & Kettering General Hospitals

Dr Naomi Caldwell, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, NHS Northamptonshire ICB said that declaring that a critical incident was necessary "to ensure we can continue to deliver a safe level of care to our local population, while we work together to resolve it." She described the current situation as “one of the most challenging winters we have ever experienced in the NHS".

Dr Caldwell urged "local people to help us by choosing which service to access when they are unwell, and only calling 999 or attending A&E if it is a life-threatening emergency".

Chief Nursing Officer Maria Laffan has clarified this message by encouraging people to still come forward for "urgent health support" and not to wait "if your condition is becoming worse".

Northampton NHS General Hospital England UK. Picture: Alamy

The East Midlands Ambulance Service

Declared the first critical incident in its history due to a combination of "significant patient demand, pressure within hospitals, and flooding".

Patients have been advised to use "NHS services wisely" and warned that "if you do call, it's likely there will be a delay in us getting to you."

EMAS covers Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.