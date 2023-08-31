Deaths on the NHS waiting list double in five years as critics slam ‘decade of underinvestment’ in health service

31 August 2023, 06:57

The estimated number of waiting list deaths has doubled in five years.
The estimated number of waiting list deaths has doubled in five years. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

An estimated number of 120,000 people died last year while on the NHS waiting list for treatment, new figures suggest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The number of patients who died while waiting for treatment has doubled in five years, according to new data.

The total number is higher than when the country was in lockdown, as health leaders have attributed the rise to struggles to clear the backlog after the pandemic and NHS strikes.

It comes despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut the NHS waiting list as one of his five key pledges ahead of the next general election.

“These figures are a stark reminder about the potential repercussions of long waits for care. They are heartbreaking for the families who will have lost loved ones and deeply dismaying for NHS leaders, who continue to do all they can in extremely difficult circumstances,” Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said.

“Covid will have had an impact on these figures – but we can’t get away from the fact that a decade of underinvestment in the NHS has left it with not enough staff, beds and vital equipment, as well as a crumbling estate in urgent need of repair and investment.”

The government has introduced a variety of reforms in a bid to tackle the backlog.

Patients facing the longest waits have been offered the opportunity to travel to different hospitals to skip waiting list queues.

More than 100 ‘one stop shops’ have been opened to carry out scans and tests.

But despite these reforms ministers have warned that waiting lists are anticipated to increase further this winter and may even hit record highs.

Read more: Lucy Letby inquiry given powers to compel NHS bosses to face questioning over baby murders

Read more: Home Office set to make it easier for police chiefs to sack dodgy cops found guilty of misconduct

NHS waiting list deaths have soared in the last five years.
NHS waiting list deaths have soared in the last five years. Picture: Alamy

The figure was revealed after a Freedom of Information request from the Labour Party revealed more than 30,000 patients who died last year were on waiting lists in England across 35 NHS trusts.

Labour extrapolated this number and found it suggests across all 138 trusts in the country, the total figure for waiting list deaths is an estimated 121,000. Around 40,000 of those who died had waited more than 18 weeks for treatment at their time of death.

It comes after the total number of deaths of patients on waiting lists was an estimated 117,000 in 2021 during the continued struggle against the pandemic.

Whereas five years ago, a similar investigation found that figure to be around 60,000 - meaning the number has seemingly doubled in this time.

The number of people on waiting lists has almost doubled in this time too, rising from four million in 2017-18 to 7.6 million this year.

“Record numbers of people are spending their final months in pain and agony, waiting for treatment that never arrives,” shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said.

The number has more than doubled in five years.
The number has more than doubled in five years. Picture: Alamy

“The basic promise of the NHS – that it will be there for us when we need it – has been broken. The longer the Conservatives are in office, the longer patients will wait.

“Only Labour can rescue the NHS from this crisis and restore it to good health. We will train the staff needed to treat patients on time again, and reform the service to make it fit for the future.”

Caroline Abrahams, the charity director at Age UK, said: “In the wake of the pandemic, literally millions of older people are stuck on waiting lists for diagnostics and treatment they badly need, so it’s very sad but not surprising that the numbers dying while still on the list are so high.

“In addition, the lives of many more are being blighted by disability, pain and distress, and that’s no way to spend your final months and years.”

Almost one million NHS appointments have been cancelled since NHS strikes started last year.

An NHS spokesman said of the new estimated figures: “This analysis, based on figures from just a quarter of hospital trusts, does not demonstrate a link between waits for elective treatment and deaths, and it would be misleading to suggest it does given that the data do not include the cause of death or any further details on the person’s age and medical conditions.

“The vast majority of the waiting list – about four in five patients – is seen and treated in an outpatient setting rather than requiring inpatient admission, with the latest data showing more than one million patients were treated within 18 weeks in June.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tropical Weather

One dead as Idalia blows through Georgia as tropical storm

An 1800 Draped Bust Dollar, one of the coins found in the lead box believed to have been placed in the base of a monument by cadets almost two centuries ago, in West Point, New York

Time capsule that appeared to contain only silt yields centuries-old coins

Wednesday evening saw a rare super blue moon light up the skies

Rare super blue moon appears over British skies for first and only time this year

Zara Aleena's killer refused to attend his sentencing, like Lucy Letby, but the father of a murdered police officer said the government's plans could be hard to enforce

Plans to force criminals to attend sentencing after killers refuse to face justice are 'complex and dangerous'

Tropical Weather

Idalia weakens to tropical storm after hitting Florida as powerful hurricane

The Edinburgh Academy

Top private school says sorry for 'brutal and unrestrained' treatment, including 'children being paid to swim naked'

Gabon Coup

Gabon soldiers say they have appointed republican guard chief as head of state

Pret has been fined £800,000 for the incident

Pret A Manger fined £800,000 after staff member locked in walk-in freezer for two and a half hours

Canada Ontario Bee Crash

Drivers told to close windows after five million bees fall off lorry

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

Putin and Kim Jong Un 'exchange letters' as Russia 'turns to North Korea for munitions'

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Men 'try to kidnap girl, 11' in south London before she is saved by heroic stranger

Angeles Bejar has been hospitalised

Mother of Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales hospitalised amid hunger strike in church after son kisses female player

Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell appears to briefly freeze up again

Spain Tomatina

Revellers hurl tomatoes at each other in Spanish town’s Tomatina party

Police want to speak to this man

Shocking moment caught on CCTV shows pensioner and pet labradoodle attacked by crazed dog

United States Russia North Korea

Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia seeks munitions, White House says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government have made the Letby inquiry statutory - allowing a judge to order NHS bosses to appear

Lucy Letby inquiry given powers to compel NHS bosses to face questioning over baby murders

Gabon Mutiny

Mutinous soldiers in Gabon say they have seized power and detained president

Parts of the UK could flood in the next few days

Brits warned of flooding threat across swathes of the UK as rain sweeps over the country

Mississippi alligator

Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

Sterling flew home from Qatar in the wake of the robbery

Man charged over burglary at Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling's house during Qatar World Cup last December
Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches missiles towards sea after US flies bomber during drills

Passengers have been stranded in airports over the air traffic control meltdown.

Could too many dots have crashed the air traffic control system? Experts expose ageing programme behind the chaos
Gabon Mutiny

The wealthy, dynastic leader of Gabon who believed he could resist a coup

Russia Ukraine War

Air attack kills two in Kyiv while Russia accuses Ukraine of drone assault

Airlines could have made the air traffic control chaos story less dramatic by taking control

Airlines could have made the air traffic control chaos a less dramatic story by taking control

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit