NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An NHS hospital worker has been charged with plotting to kidnap, rape and murder a young girl with her partner.

Operating theatre assistant Tracy Turner, 51, and her partner Stuart Compton, 45, have denied eight charges against them.

They appeared at Cardiff Crown Court ahead of a trial in mid-May.

The couple are charged with conspiring to kidnap, rape and murder the girl, who is under the age of 13, as well as a plot to sexually assault her by touching and by penetration.

Turner has been suspended from her job at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff because of the allegations against her.

Hospital bosses said: "The health board suspended the individual once we were made aware of the allegations against them.

"This is a sensitive issue and the health board has been cooperating with partners in South Wales Police.

"We are not able to comment further while court proceedings are ongoing."

Police have also been contacted for comment.