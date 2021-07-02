Breaking News

NI prosecutors drop case against ex-soldier accused of killing boy, 15, in 1972

Daniel Hegarty, 15, died after being shot in Londonderry/Derry in 1972. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The prosecution of a former soldier for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Londonderry in 1972 will not proceed, the solicitor of his family have said.

The veteran, known only as Soldier B, was accused of shooting Daniel in the Creggan estate in Derry on 31 July 1972 during an Army operation, six months after the Bloody Sunday shootings.

Ten years later an inquest found Daniel was shot twice in the head without warning despite posing no security risk.

Following a review in the cases, Senior Public Prosecution Service lawyers also met in Londonderry with the families of Liam Wray and William McKinney, two men killed in the 1972 Bloody Sunday shootings by soldiers.

Another veteran, a former member of the Parachute Regiment known only as Soldier F, was accused of shooting the men on Bloody Sunday, in which 13 people were shot dead and a 14th fatally wounded when British soldiers opened fire after a civil rights march.

The reviews follow a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

Solicitor Des Doherty said Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service informed the family of Daniel Hegarty it was discontinuing the prosecution at a meeting in a Derry hotel on Friday morning.

The discontinuation of the prosecution of Soldier B comes after the PPS reviewed the cases in light of a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

This story is being updated