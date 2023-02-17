Mother dies after jumping off Niagara Falls with son, 5, who miraculously survives 90-foot fall onto ice below

17 February 2023, 05:49

The woman jumped off Niagara Falls with her son
The woman jumped off Niagara Falls with her son. Picture: Getty/WGRZ-TV

By Kit Heren

A woman has died after jumping off the Niagara Falls with her five-year-old son, who survived the 90-foot drop but is in a critical condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident, which police are not treating as an accident, took place on Monday, February 13.

The boy was rescued from the bottom of the iconic waterfall, which is in New York State, on the border with Canada.

"Unfortunately, the female did not make it,” New York State Park Police Captain Chris Rola told reporters.

They fell most of the way to the bottom, landing on an icy patch where rescuers were able to reach them.

"Our rescuers, along with Niagara Falls Fire Department, were able to reach pretty quickly both of the victims."

Emergency workers at the scene
Emergency workers at the scene. Picture: WGRZ-TV

The icy and windy conditions made it difficult for rescuers to reach the boy, who has a severe head injury but is expected to survive after being airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery.

"Although today it’s nice out, it’s very icy down there,” Captain Rola said. “It’s real tough terrain that our guy and our girls were able to get through and get to them and provide that life-saving care and do everything they could but, as far as putting other people at risk, we were going to make every effort for that child that was still alive at the time.

He added: "Niagara Falls is a tough place to perform rescues and we have swift water rescue team we have high angle rope rescue guys that train all the time.

"Niagara Falls fire [department] is great, and as you can see, the State Police are a great partner with us and their aviation crews top notch."

A helicopter at the scene
A helicopter at the scene. Picture: WGRZ-TV

The mother and son were visiting the waterfall on a family holiday from Illinois, along with her husband.

Officers said they were interviewing the husband along with other key witnesses.

Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls. Picture: Getty

Captain Rola said: "The investigation is ongoing, but we don't believe it is an accident." A spokesperson for the police later said that officers would not be releasing names of victims because it is a possible suicide attempt.

Read more: Three UFOs shot down by US were not spy balloons, says Biden

Read more: Bruce Willis' family reveal he has dementia less than one year after he retired from acting due to brain condition

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

R Kelly

US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R Kelly

Britain could be facing another Beast from the East

UK faces Beast From the East return with freezing temperatures as Met Office spots 'sudden stratospheric warning'

Japan Rocket

Japan aborts launch of flagship rocket carrying experimental defence sensor

US president Joe Biden

US developing ‘sharper rules’ to monitor unknown aerial objects, says Biden

Police Shooting Death Louisiana

Louisiana police officer arrested for fatally shooting unarmed black man

Braverman is 'concerned' over police conduct

Home Secretary 'concerned' over police conduct in Nicola Bulley case as force refers itself to watchdog

Thermometer

Nurse pleads not guilty to amputating hospice patient’s foot without consent

Kaz Crossley

Love Island star Kaz Crossley 'jailed in Dubai on suspicion of drug offences'

Sunak heads to Northern Ireland

Sunak heads to Northern Ireland for last-ditch Brexit talks before 'imminent' deal

Biden Emmett Till

Biden says ‘history matters’ after hosting screening of film Till

A new SNP leader will be announced at the end of March

New SNP leader to be revealed March 27 following resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

US president Joe Biden said the country was developing "sharper rules" to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects

Three UFOs shot down by US were not spy balloons, says Biden

An award-winning German choreographer who smeared dog faeces across the face of a critic over a negative review has been sacked by the opera house he worked for.

Award-winning choreographer sacked by opera house after smearing dog faeces in critic's face

Spain’s equality minister Irene Montero

Spain approves law making it easier to legally change gender

Bruce Willis announced he was stepping back from acting in March last year

Bruce Willis' family reveal he has dementia less than one year after he retired from acting due to brain condition

A Tesla sign

Tesla recalls 363,000 vehicles with Full Self-Driving system to fix ‘defects’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan and TfL is facing a backlash over its plans to extend ULEZ to cover all of London

Five councils launch legal challenge to dispute Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

Smith in the security kiosk of the British embassy in Berlin

Russian spy was motivated by ‘intention to harm the UK’ and pro-Putin views, court told

Humpback whale

Song of the humpback whale may be a ‘sign of loneliness’

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Tens of thousands of nurses including staff working in A&E will stage a 48-hour walkout at the start of March, as the dispute between over pay and staffing escalates.

Nurses to stage 48-hour walkout which will include A&E workers as dispute over pay and staff escalates
Peter Maher, 61, has been jailed for life for murdering his wife Jeanna (R) in a "brutal" hammer attack in Glasgow.

Man, 61, jailed for life after murdering wife in 'cruel and sadistic' hammer attack

Donald Trump

Parts of Georgia grand jury’s Trump report are released

Andrew and Tristan Tate were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'Do we arrest rappers for their lyrics?’ Andrew Tate’s lawyer says his views on women are part of ‘satirical persona'
King Charles waving, wearing uniform and Windsor castle

King Charles III Coronation: Date, guests, events and how much it will cost

Police have come under fire for their release of information about Nicola Bulley

'Destroying her reputation': Lancashire Police slammed for Nicola Bulley for releasing Nicola Bulley's personal details

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit