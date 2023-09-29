Top police officer faces probe for wearing Falklands medal despite being too young to fight in the war

29 September 2023, 09:02 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 09:06

Nick Adderley
Nick Adderley. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

One of the UK's most senior police officers is facing an investigation after being seen wearing a medal for service in the Falklands, despite being too young to have fought in that war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Adderley, Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, has worn a South Atlantic medal on several occasions.

Mr Adderley, 57, joined the Royal Navy in 1984 - two years after the Falklands. He was previously a cadet as a teenager, but they were not sent to serve in the war.

He said in response that the medal question was a "very personal family issue" and that he wore two medals given to him by his brothers when one fell seriously ill and the other left the UK.

Mr Adderley said that since a complaint was made against him last week, he had taken to wearing those two medals on the right side of his chest.

Read more: Over 150 reports of police officers misusing body cameras, investigation finds

Read more: Wounded hero of London post office shooting backs armed police standing down over Chris Kaba murder charge

This is the correct etiquette, according to the Royal British Legion, which says that "medals awarded to a deceased Service / ex-Service person may be worn on the right breast by a near relative."

The independent office for police conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation against Mr Adderley, who could face a gross misconduct charge, the Sun reported.

Former First Sea Lord Admiral Lord West, who won a Distinguished Service Cross for bravery in the Falklands, told the paper it was "very unfortunate when someone wears a medal they are not entitled to."

He added: "They are misleading themselves and misleading people around them, especially if they are in a position of authority."

Mr Adderley was spotted wearing the medals on the left side of his chest at the Police Bravery Awards in July.

A press release by Northamptonshire Police also said that he served in the Navy for ten years including in the Falklands. The release has since been scrubbed from the website, but it remains live on a site that is affiliated with the force.

Police Oracle, a police news website, also has an interview with Adderley where he is described as having served in the Falklands.

Other news articles going back nearly ten years report that he served in the Falklands, and have remained uncorrected.

Mr Adderley has also been seen wearing a Campaign Service Medal, which is usually given out awarded for serving in Northern Ireland.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Nick Adderley
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Nick Adderley. Picture: Alamy

Mr Adderley said: "I have been made aware of a complaint in general terms but have not had any notices served upon me by the IOPC.

"It is disappointing that someone has leaked such details about what I deem to be a very personal family issue, that I have yet to respond to formally.

"Consequently I am restricted in what I can say but I have always been keen to respond to such issues directly and openly.

"Hence it is important that I state for the public record that I am very proud of my Cadet, Royal Navy and Police Service.

Nick Adderley
Nick Adderley. Picture: Alamy

"Coming from a military family, I wear all my medals with pride and have always worn the two medals my brothers gave me to wear when one became critically ill and one emigrated, alongside my own.

"Having been made aware of this complaint, which has a private family impact upon me personally, I immediately took advice last week regarding the protocol and have changed the side of my chest on which these medals are worn.

“I look forward to providing the IOPC with a fulsome response at the earliest opportunity and I fully appreciate that they have a job to do.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Refugees embrace

More than 70% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population flees to Armenia

Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro

Democratic rising stars rally round Biden’s re-election bid

Idris Elba has paid tribute to Elianna Andam on an Instagram post.

'Tougher' knife crime deterrents needed, says Idris Elba after knife killing of Elianne Andam

Abortion rally

Thousands of women in Latin American cities call for abortion rights

The energy price cap is set to fall

Energy price cap to fall from Sunday, but campaigners call for more support for vulnerable people

Migration Italy

UN reveals over 2,500 now dead or missing as 186,000 cross Mediterranean in 2023

Breaking
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

Teenager, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam in Croydon after devastated family gather at vigil

This parliament is likely to have presided over the biggest set of tax rises since records began

UK on track for biggest tax rises since the Second World War, and 'Covid is not to blame'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump will not try to move Georgia case to federal court, lawyers say

The gunman killed three people in Rotterdam

Rotterdam shooter was 'alcoholic Nazi' who 'tortured animals' before killing three people in gun rampage

Mohamad Al Bared has been found guilty of building a drone for Islamic State

'Very dangerous and very clever' UK student built kamikaze drone for Islamic State in his bedroom

The Twice Brewed is offering a reward for information about the tree feller

Pub offers £1,500 free bar tab for information on who felled iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, as teenager arrested

Australia Helicopter Crash

Australian army to stop flying European-designed Taipan helicopters

Hawaii Wildfire Congressional Hearing

Few answers in congressional hearing on Maui’s wildfire and electric provider

The family of Elianne Andam paid tribute to her at a vigil

'We are overwhelmed by struggle and grief': Family of Croydon stabbing victim Elianne Andam pay tribute at vigil

The Co-op has resorted to displaying empty Ferrero Rocher boxes

Supermarket forced to display empty decoy Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes in bid to deter shoplifting gangs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is due to unveil measures for motorists

Sunak to stop councils imposing 20mph roads and make it easier to challenge parking fines in 'pro-driver' package
Scott Panetti

Man who killed in-laws before trying to call Jesus as witness is spared death

Emergency services outside the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam

Three killed by lone gunman in ‘black day’ for the Netherlands

The family of Elianne Andam have paid tribute at a vigil held for her this evening.

'We're struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy': Family of girl, 15, stabbed in Croydon pay tribute as vigil held
A man walks next to a damaged car after floods in the town of Agria near the city of Volos, Greece

Storm fills homes with mud and triggers power cut after slamming into Greek city

Sansom was stabbed in the gut by a teenage boy

Boy, 15, sentenced after stabbing teacher in the gut as he told him 'I'm sorry' and warned police before attack
Adam Britton, 51, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest in April 2022

'Distraught' wife of British crocodile expert who raped and tortured dogs 'leaves UK for Australia' after he pleads guilty
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

Italian club Napoli deny 'mocking' striker after official account posts clip of missed penalty
Tributes have been paid to Elianne after she was stabbed to death in Croydon

Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing
A chilling note was left in the window of the medical centre.

'We can't get out': Chilling note in hospital window as three killed including girl, 14, in Rotterdam shootings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit