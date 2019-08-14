Nick Ferrari Grills Jolyon Maugham, The Man Trying To Stop No-Deal Brexit

14 August 2019, 10:16

Nick Ferrari told the man taking the government to court to prevent a no-deal Brexit he seems to be doing everything to "frustrate" the democratic decision from the EU referendum.

Jolyon Maugham is the founder of the Good Law Foundation, who is bringing a legal challenge in an attempt to stop Boris Johnson being able to prorogue parliament to force a no-deal Brexit.

He said his case states that "It's Parliament and not the Prime Minister who should get to choose".

When Nick Ferrari asked: "So what were those people voting for three-and-a-half years ago?", Mr Maugham answered: "I don't know, you don't know, and indeed they don't know."

Nick Ferrari said: "I think a lot of them think they know. They were told it was a once in a generation opportunity to define the relationship between the UK and the European Union.

"It seems everything is being done to frustrate the decision, is how many of them would react."

Jolyon Maugham said: "Well I know, I'm on social media, I have a very good understanding of what people on the Leave side feel. I understand that they feel very betrayed by what has happened since the vote in 2016."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jolyon Maugham
Nick Ferrari spoke to Jolyon Maugham. Picture: LBC / Getty

Mr Maugham also said that Boris Johnson has treated people dishonestly because he said in his leadership campaign that there was a one in a million chance of us leaving without a deal, but "that now seems to be the central aim of government planning."

He said: "I don't think any of us, not me, not you and probably not many of your listeners think that no deal is a one in a million chance."

When Nick Ferrari asked, "Is it that you're seeking to stop a no-deal Brexit or Brexit completely?", Mr Maugham avoided the question until Nick Ferrari pressed him a second time.

He then said: "My own view is I don't think Brexit is in the national interest. But I'm a democrat and I'm a lawyer and I recognise that these choices aren't for me, I don't have a mandate to make those choices in a modern functioning democracy. Those decisions have to be made by the right people."

