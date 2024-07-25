DIY SOS start Nick Knowles, 61, joins Strictly Come Dancing contestant line-up

By Flaminia Luck

Daytime TV presenter Nick Knowles is said to have joined the lineup for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, as the popular show continues to battle a number of abuse and misconduct claims.

The star of DIY SOS, 61, has reportedly signed up after months of talks with show bosses.

Nick previously joined forces with Strictly professionals including Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk, for a special episode of the home makeover show, where they transformed a performing arts school in North Tyneside.

The announcement comes as the Saturday night show has been plunged into further crises as abuse and misconduct claims continue to grow.

Amanda Abbington, who quit the show in October last year, claimed that her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, bullied her during rehearsals. Pernice has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from this year's pro line-up after reports emerged he “hit and kicked” Zara McDermott during training.

With a third former professional dancer reportedly becoming a person of interest in the bullying investigation, BBC chiefs are understood to be considering a cull of long-serving professionals for the 2025 series.