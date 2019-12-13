WATCH: Nicola Sturgeon to launch legal bid for Scottish independence referendum

The Scottish First Minister has said that it is up to Scottish Parliament, not Westminster, as to when a Scottish Independence referendum can be called.

Commenting on the election, she said that the SNP's success proves there is a mandate for another referendum.

Sturgeon said: "Scotland has rejected Boris Johnson and the Tories and yet again we have said no to Brexit."

She added: "The stunning election win last night for the SNP renews, reinforces and strengthens the mandate we have from previous election to offer the people of Scotland a choice over their future.

WATCH: Nicola Sturgeon to launch legal bid for fresh Scottish independence referendum. Picture: Reuters

"That mandate says it is for the Scottish parliament, not a Westminster government to decide whether and when there should be a new referendum on independence.

"So given the verdict of the people of Scotland last night, the Scottish government will next week publish the detailed, democratic case for a transfer of power to enable a referendum to be put beyond legal challenge.

"I have been clear that a referendum must be the responsibility of the Scottish parliament."

Sturgeon also commented: "This is not about asking Boris Johnson or any other Westminster politician for permission. It is instead an assertion of the democratic right of the people of Scotland to determine our own future."