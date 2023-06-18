'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong': Nicola Sturgeon insists she is innocent following shock arrest

By Emma Soteriou

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted she had "done nothing wrong" as she returned home for the first time following her arrest last Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon was questioned by police investigating the SNP's finances and was released without charge on June 11 pending further investigation.

Returning to her Glasgow home this Sunday, she said: "I can't say very much just now, what I will say is reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday, I'm certain that I have done nothing wrong.

"I intend to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week, I'll make myself available for questions then.

"For now I intend to go home and catch up with some family."

Asked whether she had considered stepping back from the SNP, she said: "I've done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I'm going to assert today."

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson says Sturgeon should resign the party whip

Ms Sturgeon added: "I know I'm a public figure, I accept what comes with that, but I'm also a human being that's entitled to a bit of privacy and my neighbours are also entitled to a bit of that as well."

Asked whether conditions have been placed on her arrest, she said: "No and I'm not going to get into anything other than that."

Police Scotland confirmed last weekend that a 52-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Ms Sturgeon quit as a minister and SNP leader in early April, shortly before the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.

Mr Murrell, the 58-year-old former chief executive of the SNP, was detained on April 5 at the couple's home in Uddingston, close to Glasgow.

He was interviewed under caution following his arrest, before being released without charge.