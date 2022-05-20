Breaking News

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

20 May 2022, 19:51 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 20:53

sturgeon
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted she had been experiencing mild symptoms on Friday evening.

She will work from home over the next few days and told followers she would "hopefully" be back out and about later next week.

The First Minister met Sinn Fein vice president and first minister designate of Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, at Bute House earlier on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon also returned from a visit to the United States this week, where she spoke about climate change.

In a post to her social media, Ms Sturgeon said: "Unfortunately I've tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms.

"In line with Scottish government guidance, I'll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week."

Scotland has seen a fall in coronavirus cases, with 104,400 positive cases - around one in 45 people - in the week to 13 May, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she met Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill in Edinburgh on Friday afternoon.

As well as the elections held at the start of May, the two leaders discussed issues surrounding Brexit and the ongoing row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

