Moment Nigel Farage walks out of main chamber in Brussels for the final time waving Union Jack

This is the moment Nigel Farage and fellow Brexit Party MEPs left the main chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels for the final time before Brexit.

In his final speech, Mr Farage said: “I want Brexit to start a debate across the rest of Europe. What do we want from Europe? If we want trade, friendship, cooperation, reciprocity, we don't need a European Commission, we don't need a European Court, we don't need these institutions and all of this power.

Nigel Farage waves a Union flag as he leaves the chamber in Brussels. Picture: PA

“I’m hoping this begins the end of this project.

“It isn't just undemocratic, it's anti-democratic and it give people power without accountability, people who cannot be held to account by the electorate and that is an unacceptable structure.

The Brexit Party leader finished his speech by getting his party's MEPs to wave the Union Jack in celebration.

But Mr Farage was slapped down by the Parliament's Chair, Mairead McGuinness, who cut off Mr Farage's microphone and ordered the MEPs to put the flags down and leave.

It’s a carnival atmosphere for jubilant Brexiteers! ⁦@brexitparty_uk⁩ 👏🏻🇬🇧🥰 pic.twitter.com/nf97v9F8ZV — Martin Daubney MEP ➡️ (@MartinDaubney) January 29, 2020

MEP Martin Daubney wrote online: "That’s it! The Boss smashed his last ever speech, we got out our Union Flags and the chair said “you’re Leaving so take your flags with you!” So we did... we walked out, I went to the bar and ordered 14 beers and a bunch of wines Cheers Brexiteers! We are Leaving the EU!