Nigerian police question eight people after three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido ‘drowns in swimming pool in Lagos’

Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland are yet to make any statement on their son's death. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Nigerian police have taken in eight people for questioning after the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido 'drowned in a swimming pool in Lagos'.

Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, drowned at his parents' home in Lagos, Nigeria, according to local reports.

A police spokesperson said Ifeanyi, who recently turned three, drowned on Monday.

Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland are yet to comment on the death of their son.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news, with author Toni Tone tweeting: "Devastating news this morning. My thoughts are with Davido and Chioma."

Nigerian police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said: "We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death.

"His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night."

Davido's son had just turned three. Picture: Getty

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji, is widely considered to be a leading figure on the Afrobeats scene and one of Africa's most famous musicians.

In 2019, he was named in the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine.

The singer is due to host his first festival 'Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) in Atlanta, US, later this month.