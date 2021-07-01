Nightclubs and music venues 'to reopen with no Covid tests or vaccine passports'

A crowd parties at a nightclub pilot event in Liverpool. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Nightclubs and music venues will reopen without guests having to take Covid tests or show vaccine passports from July 19, it has been reported.

Michael Gove is understood to believe it would impose “too much hassle” on the public and businesses. A government source told the Evening Standard: “We are increasingly confident that people are protected and the plan is to reopen everything, with no exceptions.”

A cross-party group of MPs has called on the Government to introduce measures to help the music industry weather the extension to lockdown rules.

The group, which includes representatives of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Scottish Nationalist parties, said the sector faced a "profound challenge" in the pandemic and that its workers are a "national asset who will be critical to the recovery".

The live music sector, including nightclubs, had been preparing for a June 21 restart at full capacity but this has been delayed until July 19 amid a rise in cases.

MPs are calling for a Government-backed coronavirus cancellation insurance scheme for live events, the extension of support to match the extension of restrictions, parity across UK nations and regions with regards to the extension of the 100% business rate relief, and additional support for freelancers.

Among those who have backed the early day motion are Conservative MP David Warburton, former shadow culture minister and Department for Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee member Kevin Brennan and Green Party former leader Caroline Lucas.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, chief executive of industry body UK Music, said: "It's welcome to see support for the UK music industry from MPs right across the political spectrum. Now it's vital that this cross-party support is converted into action by Government.

"We are determined to play our part in helping drive the post-pandemic recovery and want to see live music events back as soon as possible.

"With the right support from the Government, the music industry can get back on its feet and deliver a summer of live music and create thousands of jobs."

Mr Warburton, who is chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Music, said: "I'm acutely aware of how challenging this pandemic has been for musicians and the broader music industry - and this situation has only been made worse by the delay to the Covid road map.

"I'm delighted that the Government has lifted and extended the ban on commercial evictions and supported many music venues, but more support is urgently needed to match the extension of restrictions.

"Our excellent music industry is a national asset and it needs our support, now more than ever."