Nines: Chart-topping rapper charged with four drug offences

Rapper Nines has been arrested on four drug-related charges. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Chart-topping UK rapper Nines has been charged with four drug-related offences, police have said.

The London-born musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday following searches at addresses in the capital and Hertfordshire.

Nines, 31 and from Brent, was charged alongside 35-year-old Jason Thompson of Forham Road, Barnet in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

They have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug.

The pair are facing another charge of trying to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Both Nines and Thompson were due to attend Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday 4 June.

Last year, the rapper topped the UK album chart with his third record Crabs In A Bucket.

His other two albums both made the top five.

In 2019, Nines was stabbed near to where he grew up in north-west London.