Nines: Chart-topping rapper charged with four drug offences

4 June 2021, 22:10

Rapper Nines has been arrested on four drug-related charges
Rapper Nines has been arrested on four drug-related charges. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Chart-topping UK rapper Nines has been charged with four drug-related offences, police have said.

The London-born musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday following searches at addresses in the capital and Hertfordshire.

Nines, 31 and from Brent, was charged alongside 35-year-old Jason Thompson of Forham Road, Barnet in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

They have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug.

The pair are facing another charge of trying to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Both Nines and Thompson were due to attend Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday 4 June.

Last year, the rapper topped the UK album chart with his third record Crabs In A Bucket.

His other two albums both made the top five.

In 2019, Nines was stabbed near to where he grew up in north-west London.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin urged against interference in Russian-British relations

'Don't spoil Russia-UK relations', Putin warns after MI6 chief's criticism
Royal Derby Hospital

Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in padding pool in Derbyshire
California-Tern Eggs Abandoned

3,000 eggs abandoned after drone scares birds in California

Scotland qualified for EURO 2020 after beating Serbia on penalties in a play-off

Euro 2020: Scotland's Group D fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and live stream details
Officers change into protective clothing during the incident.

Brixton: Met criticises 'unacceptable' crowds who hurled objects as police helped injured man
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on Thursday

Nearly 600 migrants intercepted in Channel in past three days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London