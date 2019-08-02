No-Deal Brexit Internal Government Document Revealed

2 August 2019, 16:08

Food shortages, tensions in Northern Ireland, invalid citizen rights and conflict between vessels in the sea all form part of a government no-deal Brexit document, Sam Coates tells Shelagh Fogarty.

Sky News Deputy Political Editor, Sam Coates explained how a document obtained by Sky New shows what could happen in the first month of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Coates called the one page slide from a presentation prepared by civil service ministers "pretty striking reading".

He explained that it's divided into three categories:

1) What would happen in the first day of a no-deal Brexit

2) What would happen in the first fortnight of a no-deal Brexit

3) What would happen in the first month of a no-deal Brexit

Sky's Sam Coates spoke to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty
Sky's Sam Coates spoke to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: Sky News / LBC

Sam Coates said it highlights:

- Cross-border trade on the first day stopping in Northern Ireland

- Food shortages and food disruption

- Some people finding their citizenship rights in member states are no longer valid

- Vessels around the British sea coming into conflict with European vessels due to the ambiguity surrounding fishing rights.

- Tensions rising and "distress" in Northern Ireland due to heightened tension around the border

Mr Coates said the document is not entitled "worst case scenarios" but instead is called "what could happen on the ground".

He says some Brexiteers have criticised the document saying it's "nonsense" and "scaremongering".

Sam Coates said he sees the document as "a checklist of the things Boris Johnson's government must now avoid" if they are to opt for a no-deal Brexit, which looks "increasingly likely" given the plans they have.

Watch the full exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Risk to life remains 'high' as Derbyshire dam still not stabilised

Kim Jong Un has 'great and beautiful vision' for N Korea - Donald Trump

Woman dies after being hit by police car in London

Indonesia: 6.8-magnitude earthquake causes panic after striking off coast of Java

Fleamageddon: Pet owners warned mass outbreak is on the way

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike