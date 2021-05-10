'No evidence' Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab needs updating to protect against variants

10 May 2021, 16:35

There is no evidence the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 needs updating to protect against variants
There is no evidence the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 needs updating to protect against variants. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

There is no evidence the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 needs updating to protect against variants, BioNTech has said.

In its financial and company update report, the German firm said: "To date, there is no evidence that an adaptation of BioNTech's current Covid-19 vaccine against key identified emerging variants is necessary."

However, the company said it had developed a "comprehensive strategy" to address any coronavirus variants in the future should the need arise.

READ MORE: Covid alert level lowered from four to three ahead of May 17 lockdown easing

It comes after laboratory results and real-life data suggested the drug can protect against catching the Covid variants currently in circulation, although less effectively when it comes to some, such as the South Africa variant.

However, experts believe the jab can still protect against severe disease and hospital admission - a view echoed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca when looking at their own vaccine.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved in multiple countries
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved in multiple countries. Picture: PA Images

The UK Government has ordered an extra 60 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine as part of its plans for a vaccination booster programme this autumn.

It is thought that the most vulnerable groups of people, including the elderly, will be offered another jab before next winter.

REVEALED: All the changes Boris Johnson is set to announce at 5pm press conference

The extra order brings the total number of Pfizer doses ordered by the UK to 100 million.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Care home residents will be allowed up to five named visitors in the new rules

Care homes: More visitors and 'greater freedoms' for residents in England
Mount Everest base camp

China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of Mount Everest

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel

Hamas fires rockets deep into Israel as tensions escalate

Face masks have been worn in classrooms in England since March

Face masks no longer required in classrooms in England from 17 May
Michel Fourniret

French serial killer who murdered Briton Joanna Parrish dies aged 79
Boris Johnson confirmed the changes while speaking at the Downing Street press briefing

Lockdown: PM confirms Covid restrictions to be lifted on 17 May - all you need to know

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing
Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics
Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The Brexit scaremongering was fact', ex-French Ambassador to UK tells Rachel Johnson.

'Brexit scaremongering was fact', ex-French Ambassador to UK tells Rachel Johnson
'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

The Mayor hit out at the plans

Mandatory voter photo ID branded 'backwards step borrowed from US' by Sadiq Khan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London