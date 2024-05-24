Government accused of breaking promise to scrap no-fault evictions as bill now unlikely to pass

Plans to scrap no-fault evictions are among those which now might not become law.

By Flaminia Luck

Ministers have been accused of breaking a manifesto commitment to abolish no-fault evictions.

Its understood the government's plans to ban the practice will not become law before parliament is suspended this afternoon.

Government sources say there's not enough time to consider amendments to the bill.

Measures to exonerate victims of the Post Office scandal and to compensate infected blood victims are expected to pass.

Today is the last day MPs can debate bills in the House of Commons, before Parliament is suspended.

The government says it's important legislation, and is negotiating whether or not it'll get through.

It is expected that bills to exonerate victims of the post office scandal, and to compensate people infected with contaminated blood, will pass.

🚨Government fail to deliver no-fault evictions manifesto commitment🚨



Announcement the General Election will be 4th July confirms the gvt will not fulfill its promise to renters, as unprotected from eviction now as they were in 2019



This crisis will fall to the next government — Renters' Reform Coalition (@RentersReformCo) May 22, 2024

Tom Darling is campaign manager for the Renters Reform Coalition.

He said to now have it "dropped at the eleventh hour is scandalous".

