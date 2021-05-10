No new Covid deaths reported in England for first time since July

10 May 2021, 20:51 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 21:18

No new Covid deaths have been reported today in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland
No new Covid deaths have been reported today in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

No new Covid deaths have been reported today in England for the first time since July, the latest figures show.

Zero deaths were also announced in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, while four coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Wales.

It comes as the UK's Covid-19 alert level was lowered from four to three, meaning that although the virus is still in general circulation, transmission is no longer "high" or "rising exponentially".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also announced the next phase of lockdown easing can go ahead in England.

READ MORE: PM confirms Covid restrictions to be lifted on May 17 - all you need to know

READ MORE: Covid alert level lowered from four to three

He said during Monday’s Downing Street press conference: "With deaths and hospitalisations at their lowest level since last July and the UK's four chief medical officers today agreeing a reduction in the alert level, the data now support moving to step three in England from next Monday, May 17."

The total number of people to have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid now stands at 127,609, according to government figures.

However separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Monday, there have also been a further 2,357 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

Meanwhile, government data up to May 9 shows that 100,626 more first doses and 187,171 more second doses of the vaccine have been given.

A total of 35,472,295 first doses and 17,856,550 second doses have now been administered.

Earlier, in a joint statement, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director said: “Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director agree that the UK alert level should move from level 4 to level 3. 

“Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and Covid hospital pressures have fallen consistently.

READ MORE: Care homes: More visitors and 'greater freedoms' for residents in England

READ MORE: Face masks no longer required in classrooms in England from May 17

"However Covid is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant. 

"This remains a major pandemic globally.

"It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered it."

From May 17, revellers will be able to enjoy food and drink inside with the reopening of indoor hospitality, with indoor mixing and overnight stays in groups of up to six people or two households resuming.

Leisure venues such as cinemas, museums and children's play areas, will also reopen.

Hugging loved ones from different households is to be allowed again however people are being urged to remain cautious about the risks of coronavirus transmission.

Mr Johnson warned: "This doesn't mean that we can suddenly throw caution to the winds. We all know that close contacts such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease.

"So I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lifeboat workers attempt to help the young whale

River Thames whale: Young minke that became stranded is put down
Police take a suspect into custody

‘Heroic’ bystanders stop man who stabbed four at New Zealand supermarket
Space Asteroid Grab

Nasa spacecraft begins two-year trip home with asteroid rubble
Ferrari

US man charged with using £3.5m in Covid loans to buy holidays and supercars
Pipeline Cybersecurity Attack

FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises to restore services
The video allegedly shows Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation

Sheffield Utd investigating after video purportedly showing player in altercation shared online

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale questions Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'
Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing
Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

Sadiq Khan plans to be London Mayor for 2036 or 2040 Olympics
Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer

Voter ID plans are 'damaging for all of us who believe in democracy,' says election lawyer
'The Brexit scaremongering was fact', ex-French Ambassador to UK tells Rachel Johnson.

'Brexit scaremongering was fact', ex-French Ambassador to UK tells Rachel Johnson
'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

'The highly wrong voter ID law is a load of nonsense'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London