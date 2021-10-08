Breaking News

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists and free speech activists

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their investigative reporting and fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

Last year, the UN's World Food Programme was given the prize.

Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov were cited for their fight for freedom of expression.

The winners were announced on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The prize was awarded for the people or organisation who had "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations".

The prestigious award is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (£836,000).