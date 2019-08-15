Nora Quoirin: Post-Mortem Finds "No Foul Play" In Teenager's Death

Nora Quoirin's cause of death has been confirmed as internal bleeding. Picture: PA

Police have said that the London teenager was not abducted from Malaysian holiday resort.

A post-mortem has confirmed that there was no foul play present in the death of Nora Quoirin.

The examination revealed that the 15 year old died from internal bleeding, likely caused by hunger and stress.

Malaysian police believe the teenager died two or three days before she was found.

Nora Quoirin's body was found on Tuesday, 2.5 kilometres from the Dusan resort where her family had been staying.

Her body was found unclothed next to a stream following a ten day search of the surrounding jungle.

Her parents had previously stated that they believed Nora, who was born with the neurological disorder holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as "very vulnerable", had been abducted.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop confirmed that there was no foul play. Picture: Getty

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop, said, "For the time being, there is no element of abduction or kidnapping."

"The cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to duodenal ulcer, complicated with perforation."

The police chief also confirmed there were bruises on the teenager's legs, but that these would not have caused her death.

Further analysis is to be carried out on samples from her body. Her family have now been told that they are free to take her body home.

Speaking after Nora's body was found, her parents said their "hearts are broken". They called their daughter the "truest, most precious girl" who had "truly touched the world".

In a statement, the Dusun resort, where the family were staying said everyone "extends support and assistance in whatever way possible to the Quoirins during these very difficult times", and that they "deeply regret that this has happened to the Quoirins during their stay here."

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said that the situation was “every family’s worst nightmare” and offered his condolences to the Quoirin family.