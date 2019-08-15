Nora Quoirin: Post-Mortem Finds "No Foul Play" In Teenager's Death

15 August 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 11:01

Nora Quoirin's cause of death has been confirmed as internal bleeding
Nora Quoirin's cause of death has been confirmed as internal bleeding. Picture: PA

Police have said that the London teenager was not abducted from Malaysian holiday resort.

A post-mortem has confirmed that there was no foul play present in the death of Nora Quoirin.

The examination revealed that the 15 year old died from internal bleeding, likely caused by hunger and stress.

Malaysian police believe the teenager died two or three days before she was found.

Nora Quoirin's body was found on Tuesday, 2.5 kilometres from the Dusan resort where her family had been staying.

Her body was found unclothed next to a stream following a ten day search of the surrounding jungle.

Her parents had previously stated that they believed Nora, who was born with the neurological disorder holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as "very vulnerable", had been abducted.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop confirmed that there was no foul play
Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop confirmed that there was no foul play. Picture: Getty

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop, said, "For the time being, there is no element of abduction or kidnapping."

"The cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to duodenal ulcer, complicated with perforation."

The police chief also confirmed there were bruises on the teenager's legs, but that these would not have caused her death.

Further analysis is to be carried out on samples from her body. Her family have now been told that they are free to take her body home.

Speaking after Nora's body was found, her parents said their "hearts are broken". They called their daughter the "truest, most precious girl" who had "truly touched the world".

In a statement, the Dusun resort, where the family were staying said everyone "extends support and assistance in whatever way possible to the Quoirins during these very difficult times", and that they "deeply regret that this has happened to the Quoirins during their stay here."

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said that the situation was “every family’s worst nightmare” and offered his condolences to the Quoirin family.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Islamic State militant's pledge of allegiance interrupted by bird

A-level top grades lowest in more than a decade

A heard of sheep will be led past Whitehall in protest.

Half Of UK Farms Could Fail If Boris Johnson Forces Through A No-Deal Brexit

Boy, 14, among seven arrested after man stabbed to death with screwdriver in Newcastle

China 'will not sit on its hands' over Hong Kong protests - Beijing's UK ambassador

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?