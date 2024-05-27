North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

North Korea has failed again to launch a rocket carrying its second military spy satellite, forcing a Japanese island to 'take cover'.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said it detected a launch trajectory believed to be of a spy satellite fired from the North's main space centre in the north east at 10.44pm local time on Monday.

The failed launch - fired in a southern direction off the Korean Peninsula's west coast towards Japan - has since drawn strong rebuke from neighbours.

Japan said minutes after the failed launch that many fragments were spotted in the waters. It said South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing whether the launch was successful, but North Korea later confirmed it had failed.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea had notified Japan's coast guard about its plans to launch "a satellite rocket" during a launch window from Monday through June 3.

A missile alert was then issued for the island of Okinawa by the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, warning residents to "take cover". The alert was later lifted as the missile was believed not to be headed for its region.

An explosion of a flying object launched from the direction of Tongch'ang-ri in North Korea is pictured in Dandong, China on May 27, 2024. Picture: Alamy

North Korea sent its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in November last year as part of efforts to build a space-based surveillance network to cope with what it calls increasing US-led military threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later told a ruling party meeting that the country would launch three additional military spy satellites in 2024.

The November launch followed two failed lift-offs.

In the first attempt, the North Korean rocket carrying the satellite crashed into the ocean soon after lift-off. North Korean authorities said the rocket lost thrust after the separation of its first and second stages.

After the second attempt, North Korea said there was an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The UN bans North Korea from conducting any satellite launches, viewing them as covers for testing long-range missile technology.

North Korea has steadfastly maintained it has the right to launch satellites and test missiles.

Mr Kim has said spy satellites will allow his military to better monitor US and South Korean military activities and enhance the threat posed by its nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea provides Japan with its launch information because Japan's coast guard coordinates and distributes maritime safety information in East Asia.