The quiet north London house hosting a business that has 'sold £1bn of electronics to Russia since Ukraine invasion'

The house in north London. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

An unassuming terraced house in north London is the registered address of a British business that appears to have sold $1.2bn (nearly £1bn) of goods to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

The property, in Enfield, is home to Mykines Corporation LLC, which according to Russian records has sent semiconductors, servers, laptops, computer components, telecoms network equipment and consumer electronics into the country.

Brands sent include Huawei, H3C Intel, AMD, Apple and Samsung.

About £790 million's worth of those goods are on a list of restricted export items from the UK to Russia, meaning a possible breach of sanctions - even though they entered the country via other countries like China, according to the Financial Times.

Much of the electronics is aimed at consumers, but some appear to be linked to a Russian company that researches aviation and drones, microelectronics, sensors and industrial electronics.

The man who rents the property as his home told the Mail on Sunday he was not even aware that it was being used as a business address.

"I have been renting this address for around 11 months, so this is a bit of a shock," he said.

The house is owned by a Cypriot man, while the business belongs to a 53-year-old Ukrainian.

Online records show several more current and former companies registered to the address, including a 'Russian Trading Company Ltd'.

The business has sold more than $1bn of electronics since Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

The discovery was made by a Madrid-based analyst of customs flows, who passed on his findings to the Financial Times.

A British government spokesman said: ‘All businesses registered in the UK are bound by law to comply with the Russia Sanctions regime.

"We take potential breaches very seriously, but do not discuss the details of how we enforce trade sanctions for specific cases."