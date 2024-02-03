Stormont reconvenes after two years as Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill becomes first minister

Stormont is back up and running after the DUP returned to power sharing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Northern Ireland is back in control of its governance as Stormont meets for the first time in two years.

The Northern Ireland Assembly is reconvening after disagreements over Brexit and the impact of trade checks between the UK and Northern Ireland.

Unionists had worried that they would jeopardise the future of the province within the UK.

But now the DUP has agreed to return to Northern Ireland's power sharing institutions after a new deal was struck on trade rules.

History has been made as Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill became first minister, the first time a nationalist has held that job.

The DUP picked Emma Little-Pengelly to be deputy leader.

Parties favouring unification with the Republic of Ireland must share the executive with unionists politicians.

Ms O'Neill will be the first nationalist first minister of Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Ms O'Neill said: "Together, we must unite and fight with one voice the corner of every citizen, to ensure that public services are funded properly."

She added: "As an Irish republican I pledge co-operation and genuine honest effort with those colleagues who are British, of a unionist tradition, and who cherish the Union.

"This is an assembly for all - Catholic, Protestant and dissenter.

"Despite our different outlooks and views on the future constitutional position, the public rightly demands that we co-operate, deliver and work together.

"We must build trust and confidence in our ability to do that. That will require courage and ambition not just from us who are elected, but from the public."

Gerry Adams was among those watching from the public gallery at Stormont.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson praised his party for bringing about changes to GB-NI trade.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has praised the changes to GB-NI trade. Picture: Alamy

"We have brought about change that many said was not possible, and I believe that today is a good day for Northern Ireland, a day when once again our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market is respected and protected in our law and restored for all our people to enjoy the benefits of our membership of the union," he said.

"It's a day when we come together and we take on the responsibility of providing good government for the people of Northern Ireland, for addressing the many issues that confront us at this time."

However, there are some within the DUP who are sceptical about the agreement, with Traditional Unionist Voice's Jim Allister saying "many" from the DUP were unhappy.

First up for the new executive is the budget crisis, which has hit public services.

The government has offered £3.3bn to help, but Sir Jeffrey has suggested parties will try to get more money.