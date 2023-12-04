Northern Lights to be visible from UK tonight - will you be able to see the Aurora Borealis?

4 December 2023, 15:57 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 16:03

The Aurora Borealis is created by a 'coronal mass ejection'.
The Aurora Borealis is created by a 'coronal mass ejection'. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

People across the UK may be able to catch sight of the Aurora Borealis - could you catch a glimpse from your area?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most of the time, the Aurora Borealis is only really visible from the northern part of the country, known as Scotland.

However, those more southern may be treated to the green and pink hues.

The Aurora Borealis is created by a 'coronal mass ejection' which sees a large expulsion of the sun's plasma, leading particles to collide with Earth's atmosphere.

It is this process which creates the famous light show.

To have the best view of the Northern Lights, you may have to travel to Scandinavia but there are a few spots in the UK where you can see the lights.

Read more: Will the Northern Lights be visible tonight in the UK?

Read more: 'It's economic vandalism': Locals slam 'bizarre' decision to scrap England's oldest Christmas market as it's too popular

Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights, over Laukvik, Lenvik, Senja, Troms, Norway.
Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights, over Laukvik, Lenvik, Senja, Troms, Norway. Picture: Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, The Met Office says the Aurora Borealis may be visible from Newcastle.

Although to catch the best glimpse of the lights, it is best to go north.

To have an optimal view of the Aurora Borealis, there will also need to be clear skies and a lack of light pollution.

Keen viewers will not have to have any special equipment to view the lights, as the Aurora Borealis is visible from the naked eye.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jonathan Majors domestic abuse trial started today

Marvel star Jonathan Majors 'hit ex-girlfriend over the head to cover up infidelity', court hears

Aitana was created by an AI modelling agency.

‘Spanish influencer’ created entirely by AI generates its modelling agency £9,000 a month with 200,000 followers

In his victory speech in November, Mr Milei promised Argentina that "the reconstruction of Argentina begins."

'It's not a joke, it's a provocation!': Argentina launches another attack on Britain amid Falklands row

Home Secretary James Cleverly

'Enough is enough': Home Secretary unveils five-point plan to slash migration including hiking minimum salary to £38k

Bianca Williams arriving at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required on three occasions

Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams says Olympic 'dream' now impossible after being banned from driving for six months

Ravel Morrison

Former Manchester United star convicted of fraud after paying £50 for dead person's blue badge

A new fare structure is being introduced.

Millions face increase in rail tickets as five operators abolish super off-peak tickets

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court in New York

Opening arguments begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial

Binyamin Needham died fighting in the Gaza strip

British-Israeli teenager killed while fighting for the IDF in Gaza

Shane MacGowan was "so vibrant and beautiful and so determined to live only a few days ago" before his death at the age of 65.

Pogues star Shane MacGowan was 'determined to live only a few days ago', says wife

The long-awaited GTA6 trailer will release tomorrow

GTA 6 excitement at fever pitch as tens of thousands watch preview for '91-second trailer' set to release tomorrow

Mark Moodie (main) was captured on CCTV moving rubbish. Maureen Gitau (top right) whose body has never been found Mark Moodie (bottom right) who has been jailed for life for her murder

'Cold-hearted' caretaker who murdered woman and dumped her body in bin where she was 'incinerated' jailed

Sir Keir Starmer is speaking at Resolution Foundation about the economy and next general election

Labour won't 'turn on the spending taps', Keir Starmer vows, as he warns 'Britain is going backwards'

Police near the Eiffel Tower after the attack

French investigators probe mental health of Paris attacks suspect

Yew berries are toxic and may result in death if ingested.

Boy, 14, died after eating poisonous yew tree berries, inquest hears

Macaulay Culkin was honoured with a Hollywood Star last week

From Home Alone to Hollywood Walk of Fame: What is Macaulay Culkin doing now?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo

Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after failed coup

Schools have had to be shut in the South West of the country.

Somerset and North Devon schools shut as heavy rain causes floods in South West England

Flooded streets in the town of Katesh

At least 47 dead and 85 injured after heavy rain and landslides in Tanzania

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has arrived.

'It looks quite dead': Social media erupts as Trafalgar Square Christmas tree arrives

Rishi Sunak is announcing his plan to bring migration numbers down

Rishi Sunak to launch crackdown on legal migration by 'hiking minimum salary to £38k'

Temperatures will rise to 13C later this week

Exact date snow will end as temperatures to hit 13C after cold snap

King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Municipal workers clear snow from pavements in Moscow

Disruption on roads and at airports as Moscow hit by heavy snow

Rescuers at the copper mine in Chingola

Hopes raised for survivors after more than 30 buried by landslide at Zambia mine

A US military CV-22 Osprey takes off from a base in western Japan

Divers find wreckage and remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'
Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row
William and Charles are set to meet next week over the royal racism row

Plan to strip Harry and Meghan of titles, as William 'demands action' over racism row, with royals mulling legal action

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit