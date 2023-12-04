Northern Lights to be visible from UK tonight - will you be able to see the Aurora Borealis?

The Aurora Borealis is created by a 'coronal mass ejection'. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

People across the UK may be able to catch sight of the Aurora Borealis - could you catch a glimpse from your area?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Most of the time, the Aurora Borealis is only really visible from the northern part of the country, known as Scotland.

However, those more southern may be treated to the green and pink hues.

The Aurora Borealis is created by a 'coronal mass ejection' which sees a large expulsion of the sun's plasma, leading particles to collide with Earth's atmosphere.

It is this process which creates the famous light show.

To have the best view of the Northern Lights, you may have to travel to Scandinavia but there are a few spots in the UK where you can see the lights.

Read more: Will the Northern Lights be visible tonight in the UK?

Read more: 'It's economic vandalism': Locals slam 'bizarre' decision to scrap England's oldest Christmas market as it's too popular

Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights, over Laukvik, Lenvik, Senja, Troms, Norway. Picture: Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, The Met Office says the Aurora Borealis may be visible from Newcastle.

Although to catch the best glimpse of the lights, it is best to go north.

To have an optimal view of the Aurora Borealis, there will also need to be clear skies and a lack of light pollution.

Keen viewers will not have to have any special equipment to view the lights, as the Aurora Borealis is visible from the naked eye.