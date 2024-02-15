‘Not everyone is going to be happy’: Sadiq Khan defends £6.3m London Overground 'Lioness and Suffragette' rebrand

15 February 2024, 12:34 | Updated: 15 February 2024, 12:36

Sadiq Khan has defended the rebrand.
Sadiq Khan has defended the rebrand. Picture: Alamy/TfL

By Jenny Medlicott

Sadiq Khan has defended the renaming of the six London Overground lines after being accused of ‘virtue signalling’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The six lines will be renamed and given different colours, after previously all being referred to as the Overground, and being coloured in orange.

Defending the rebrand decision on Thursday, the mayor of London insisted that the names have pleased “most people”.

He said: “It’s been a long process, we’ve been engaging with customers, communities, people across our city.

“We’ve announced the six names today, not everyone’s going to be happy but we think we’ve managed to please most people which is really important.”

Some of the new names include references to England’s Lionesses, the Suffragettes and the Windrush generation.

Mr Khan's Conservative opponent Susan Hall is among critics of the rebrand, who said it represented "virtue signalling".

While Keith Prince, transport spokesman for the Conservatives in City Hall, labelled the rebrand a “wasted opportunity”.

Transport for London (TfL) said that the rebranding would reduce confusion, increase ridership, and celebrate "London's diverse communities and histories".

Asked how the move was a good use of public money, Mr Khan said it would help those who “find it a nightmare” to use the Overground in its current form.

How the new maps will look
How the new maps will look. Picture: TfL

The rebrand will take place over a week in the autumn and is set to cost £6.3 million. It will come out of Sadiq Khan's Greater London Authority budget.

The names were not voted on by the general public, but "through engagement with customers, stakeholders, historians, industry experts and local communities".

Read more: Sadiq Khan freezes London Tube and bus fares until 2025 in boost for commuters

Read more: Tube driver who chanted 'free, free Palestine' suspended as TfL launches investigation

The new line names are:

  • The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction, running through Wembley. TfL said it "honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy created by the England women's football team". It will be yellow parallel lines on the map.

  • The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction, running through Dalston, "honours the small charitable hospital in Shoreditch" which is notable for "its pivotal role in the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s". It will be blue parallel lines on the map.

  • The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. It runs through areas "with strong ties to Caribbean communities today, such as Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon and honours the Windrush generation". It will be red parallel lines on the map.

  • The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. The line runs through Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney, which are "areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals. "It will be maroon parallel lines on the map.   

  • The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside, which "celebrates how the working-class movement in the East End, fought for votes for woman and paved the way for women's rights". It runs to Barking, which was the home of the longest surviving Suffragette, Annie Huggett, who died at 103. It will be green parallel lines on the map.  

  • The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster, which "celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London and references the historical independence of the people of Havering", through which it runs. It will be grey parallel lines on the map.
The Overground network has expanded significantly since 2007
The Overground network has expanded significantly since 2007. Picture: Alamy

The Overground network was created in 2007 when TfL took control of four suburban railway lines. But it has grown significantly since then, making it confusing for some.

The majority of the rebrand money will go towards updating customer information, including redesigning and redisplaying maps across all Tube and London Overground stations, and issuing new versions in print and online. Public address announcements will be re-recorded and around 6,000 station direction signs will be updated.

Announcing the change, Mr Khan said: "This is a hugely exciting moment, transforming how we think about London's transport network.

The London mayor said: "Giving each of the Overground lines distinct colours and identities will make it simpler and easier for passengers to get around. In re-imagining London's tube map, we are also honouring and celebrating different parts of London's unique local history and culture.

"The new names and colours have been chosen through engagement with passengers, historians and local communities, reflecting the heritage and diversity of our amazing city." 

Ms Hall said: "In typical Sadiq Khan fashion, this pointless, costly, virtue signalling project is costing Londoners £6.3m. Instead of fixing the central line, getting a grip on crime on the tube and on our streets, he’s focusing on his own PR.

"We've had enough of this, it's time for a change."

Others also hit out at the changes, with some suggesting that the money could have been spent on improving services.

One person said on Twitter: "I thought this was a joke! It’s not.

Another asked: "Why don’t you fix the Central line instead of naming the Overground line as if that were a problem?

A third said: "I really did have to double check it wasn’t 1st of April today".

But John Bull, editor of transport website London Reconnections, said giving the lines names and colours was "an overdue change".

He told the PA news agency: "One of the real benefits that the Overground has brought is the ability to drive traffic that isn't local to interesting places in Zone 2, Zone 3 and beyond.

"But if it's not a familiar journey you can't just say 'I'm going to get on the orange line'. You have to know how they interconnect."

Mr Bull predicted that "people will grumble and moan about the names" but that has happened for "every single line that has been given a name over the years".

He added: "Frankly, it's nice to have some stuff that represents things that have changed the lives of Londoners, among the references to queens that have tended to accrue up until now."

The most recent major naming of a rail line in London was the Elizabeth line after Queen Elizabeth II, which opened in May 2022.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luke D'Wit, 34, is accused of murdering wealthy couple Stephen and Carol Baxter

Man ‘watched millionaire couple dying on phone app after poisoning them and rewriting their will,’ court hears

Jens Stoltenberg

We must not allow wedge to be driven between US and Europe, warns Nato chief

Vladimir Putin

I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Jessica Rennie

Schoolgirl pictured for first time after dying when she 'got into trouble in the water' in leisure centre swimming pool

Destroyed building hit by missile

Four civilians killed as Russia launches widespread missile attack on Ukraine

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a two-day trip in Whistler

Meghan and Harry hit the slopes in Whistler and are serenaded with God Save the King as they promote next Invictus Games

Exclusive
Esther Ghey's teenage daughter Brianna was murdered last year

Brianna Ghey's mum 'refuses to hate' her killers and feels 'signs' from her daughter like cherry blossoms and rainbows

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Boy, 16, knifed to death in Bristol 'by two attackers in masks who fled on bikes'

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron

France and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement

The UK is set to be hit by unseasonably warm temperatures in the coming days.

Unseasonably warm weather to hit UK as temperatures near 20C with balmy winds from the Azores swooping in

Palestinians carrying their belongings

Israeli soldiers storm southern Gaza’s main hospital after attack kills patient

The Overground lines have been revealed

The Lioness Line! Windrush and Suffragette among new names for London Overground lines after £6 million rebrand

A man sat directly behind his fellow passenger on a nearly empty plane

Plane passenger’s anger after fellow traveller on near empty flight sits behind him even though most seats were free

A Sushi chef

Japan’s economy drops to fourth largest in world as recession hits

Exclusive
Tearful Carmen (L) and her mum Sandra on their way to Dignitas. Right, Sandra pictured one year before she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease

'From four seconds, she was gone': Daughter tells of her trip to Dignitas with her mother as calls grow for law change

Palestinian man with a donkey and cart

Patient killed as Israeli forces attack hospital in southern Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Gunfire at Super Bowl parade kills one and wounds nearly two dozen

Police are to get more cash to tackle anti-social behaviour

Every police force to get £1 million cash to tackle yobs ‘ruining lives’ with antisocial behaviour
Taiwan coastguard

Two Chinese fishermen drown after chase by Taiwanese coastguard

The Odysseus rocket launching on Thursday morning

'Let's make history': US moon launch 'a success' ahead of bid to be first private mission to land on lunar surface
Building destroyed by airstrike

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

Lisa Lopez-Galvan

Local DJ killed and 21 injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, as three arrested
The UK economy fell into recession at the end of 2023, ONS data shows.

UK slips into recession after economy shrank 0.3% in final months of 2023, with country 'stuck in low-growth trap’
A new study has found exercise is more effective than antidepressants.

Exercise twice as effective as anti-depressants at treating depression, study finds

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Australia Assange

Australian lawmakers approve motion calling for the release of Julian Assange

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit